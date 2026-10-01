F-Secure Oyj: Inside information: F-Secure plans to renew its operating model to drive profitable growth and increased agility through AI-native ways of working

F-Secure Corporation | Inside information | 1 October 2026 at 08:00 EEST

Inside information: F-Secure plans to renew its operating model to drive profitable growth and increased agility through AI-native ways of working

F-Secure Corporation and its subsidiaries (hereinafter "F-Secure") is planning to renew its operating model. To discuss the planned changes, the company will start change negotiations on possible role changes and redundancies in Finland and in other countries.

The objective of the planned renewal is to ensure that F-Secure can anticipate and respond quickly to changing customer needs for products and services as AI reshapes the market. At the same time, F-Secure is extending its AI-native ways of working across the whole organization, with AI increasingly supporting planning and execution. The planned operating model is built on business units with end-to-end accountability for a specific customer segment and for the products and services serving it. It is also intended to shift investment focus more toward growth-stage products and new customer segments, while further strengthening the company's profitability.

Under the new operating model, F-Secure would organize into three business units, each owning its product, customer and go-to-market strategy end-to-end:

Partner Products

Embedded Security

Direct Business

In addition, F-Secure plans to establish a New Ventures unit for incubating and validating new business models, products and customer segments before they become part of a business unit. Common functions, consisting of Technology, Strategy Office, Finance & Legal, and People & Culture, would set company-wide standards and best practices for all business units. Each function would be led by a member of the Leadership Team.

A shared value proposition and product vision, common architecture and one technology stack would connect all business units. The F-Secure brand and the existing product portfolio remain unchanged.

"We're building a simpler, more focused and more agile F-Secure. AI is changing the way we work and operate, as well as the threats we defend against, while opening genuinely new product markets and business opportunities. We've already built strong foundations for this shift: our recent move toward stronger customer centricity and the establishment of an extensive, flexible embedded security portfolio are delivering real results, and that positions us to build on what's working well.

Our planned operating model brings partner and customer segments and product lines together into agile, AI-native business units, each owning its business end-to-end. This contemplated change allows us to direct investment quickly into growth-stage products, customer segments and new roles as our ways of working evolve. This sharpens our focus on growth and gives us the ability to build trust, compete and lead in a world AI keeps rewriting," says Timo Laaksonen, President and CEO of F-Secure.

The planned changes are estimated to generate gross annual cost savings of around EUR 13 million. While part of the savings would be reinvested in growth, including new roles, technology and product initiatives, the planned changes are also intended to strengthen F-Secure's profitability and support the company's progress toward its medium-term financial targets. One-off costs related to the planned changes are expected to be recorded as items affecting comparability (IAC), and more information about these will be disclosed once the negotiations are concluded.

The planned operating model is targeted to be effective as of 1 January 2027.

Scope of the change negotiations

The change negotiations cover all F-Secure roles, units, and locations. As of 1 October 2026, F-Secure employed a total of 597 people globally. The number of possible redundancies will be specified during the negotiations. The change negotiations may also lead to changes in teams and roles.

F-Secure expects that this operating model change would result in a maximum reduction of 145 roles globally. Reductions in Finland are expected to be a maximum of 58 roles and a maximum of 87 roles in other countries. In addition, new roles are expected to become available if the planned changes are implemented.

In Finland, the change negotiations will begin on 6 October 2026 and last an estimated 6 weeks in accordance with the Act on Cooperation. All applicable processes will be conducted in accordance with local legislation in each country.

Leadership Team under the planned operating model

The planned changes would affect the structure and composition of F-Secure's Leadership Team. If the changes are executed as planned, the new Leadership Team would, as of 1 January 2027, consist of the following members:

Timo Laaksonen , President and Chief Executive Officer

, President and Chief Executive Officer Nina Lehto , Executive Vice President, Partner Products

, Executive Vice President, Partner Products Bruno Rodriguez , Executive Vice President, Embedded Security

, Executive Vice President, Embedded Security To be appointed: Executive Vice President, Direct Business

Dimi Vellikok , Senior Vice President, New Ventures

, Senior Vice President, New Ventures Rashmi H K , Senior Vice President, Technology

, Senior Vice President, Technology Robin Pulkkinen , Chief Financial Officer, Finance & Legal

, Chief Financial Officer, Finance & Legal Jyrki Tulokas , Chief Strategy Officer, Strategy Office

, Chief Strategy Officer, Strategy Office Kaisa Tikka-Mustonen, Chief People Officer, People & Culture

The current Leadership Team members continue to lead their respective units until the end of December 2026.

Outlook and financial reporting

The change negotiations do not affect the previously disclosed financial outlook for 2026 or the set medium-term financial targets of F-Secure. The planned operating model will not affect F-Secure's financial reporting.

Further information:

Timo Laaksonen

President and CEO

tel. +358 40 715 7411

investor.relations@f-secure.com

Robin Pulkkinen

Chief Financial Officer

tel. +358 50 505 9932

investor.relations@f-secure.com

About F-Secure

F-Secure is a globally operating consumer cyber security company headquartered in Finland. F-Secure offers award-winning security and privacy products and services that make every digital moment more secure, for everyone. F-Secure operates in over 100 countries, has ~200 Service Provider partners and is the global leader providing security through Communication Service Providers. F-Secure Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: www.f-secure.com