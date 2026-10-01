Calviks AB (publ): Calviks AB (publ) contemplates issuing new senior secured bonds, announces a conditional tender offer of the outstanding bonds and provides a financial update

Calviks AB (publ) ("Calviks" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries the "Group") today announces that DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) ("DNB Carnegie") and Nordea Bank Abp ("Nordea") have been mandated as "Joint Bookrunners" to arrange meetings with bond investors starting on 1 October 2026, to explore the possibility of issuing SEK denominated senior secured bonds with an initial issue amount of SEK 650 million under a framework of SEK 1,200 million and with a maturity of 3 years (the "New Bonds"). A capital market transaction may follow, subject to, among other things, prevailing market conditions.

The proceeds from the New Bonds will be used to refinance Calviks' outstanding senior secured bonds of a total nominal amount of SEK 295 million with maturity on 7 April 2027 and with ISIN SE0023849XXX (the "Outstanding Bonds").

In conjunction with the contemplated issue of the New Bonds, Calviks is announcing an invitation to holders of the Outstanding Bonds, to tender any and all of their Outstanding Bonds for purchase by the Company for cash at an amount equal to the value of all remaining payments of principal at a price of 120.00% and interest of the Outstanding Bonds up to but not including 7 April 2027, corresponding to a fixed purchase yield of 0.000% to 7 April 2027 together with any accrued and unpaid interest (the "Tender Offer"). The Outstanding Notes will be repurchased subject to the terms described in the tender information document dated 1 October 2026, which is available on the Company's website via the link below (the "Tender Information Document"). DNB Carnegie and Nordea have been mandated as Dealer Managers in connection with the Tender Offer.

The Tender Offer expires upon the later of 12:00 CEST on 9 October and the pricing date of the New Bonds, which will be announced by the Company in connection therewith, unless extended, reopened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole discretion of the Company. Settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on or around ten business days following pricing of the New Bonds and to the extent possible in connection with the settlement of the New Bonds. The Tender Offer is conditional upon a successful issue of the New Bonds and subject to the terms in the Tender Information Document. The Company will, in connection with the allocation of the New Bonds, consider, among other factors, whether or not the relevant investor seeking an allocation of the New Bonds has, prior to such allocation, validly tendered Outstanding Bonds pursuant to the Tender Offer, subject to the terms in the Tender Information Document.

The Tender Information Document is available on Calviks website via the following link: www.calviks.se/investerare/obligation/

Calviks further intends to exercise its right to make an early redemption of the Outstanding Bonds not being tendered in the Tender Offer, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Outstanding Bonds and conditional upon a successful issue of the New Bonds (including receipt of proceeds).

Calviks hereby provides selected consolidated financial information for the Group as of 31 August 2026, which has been compiled by the Company as part of the preparations for the intended issue of the New Bonds, see table below. The financial information has neither been audited nor reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Amounts in MSEK, unless otherwise stated Sep'25 - Aug'26 Net turnover 2,109 EBITDA 112 Gross debt incl. PPD 414 Net turnover (incl. Targets) 3,535 EBITDA (incl. Targets) 231 Apr'25 - Mar'26 Montico net turnover 477 Montico EBITDA 22 ITC net turnover 808 ITC EBITDA 8

Targets refers to the previously announced acquisitions of Atrium People AS, Drift Sør AS, NøkkelPersonell AS, Subshore.no AS and Safe Bemanning AS.

The Company has engaged DNB Carnegie and Nordea as "Joint Bookrunners" in connection with the issuance of the New Bonds, and as dealer managers in connection with the Tender Offer. Advokatfirman Cederquist KB legal adviser to the Joint Bookrunners and dealer managers.

Contacts

Viktor Rönn, CEO

Phone: +46 733 69 77 37

E-mail: viktor@calviks.se

About Us

Calviks AB conducts, develops, and manages businesses within the workforce solutions industry segment. The Group's first company was founded in 2015, and today the Group comprises a number of specialist companies active in the recruitment, interim, and consulting segments in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Through a combination of entrepreneur-driven leadership, organic growth, and strategic acquisitions, Calviks is building a leading Nordic group in workforce solutions.

Calviks is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker CALVIK. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For more information, please visit Calviks's website www.calviks.se

Contact Information

Calviks AB (publ)

Tel: 08 - 20 40 004

E-mail: info@calviks.se

Website: calviks.se

This information is information that Calviks AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-01 08:00 CEST.