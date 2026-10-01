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WKN: A3E2GX | ISIN: CA80918M3021 | Ticker-Symbol: RY9
Tradegate
29.09.26 | 21:34
0,160 Euro
+1,91 % +0,003
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1510,16011:55
0,1510,16011:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCORPIO GOLD
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION0,160+1,91 %
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ADR2,940-1,34 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.