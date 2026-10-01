Sompo International Holdings Ltd.: Sompo appoints Scott Toland as Head of Commercial Lines, Insurance, Continental Europe

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Scott Toland as Head of Commercial Lines, Insurance, Continental Europe.

Mr Toland will report to Ralph Brand, President, Insurance, Continental Europe & Turkey, and will be based in Zurich.

In his new role, Mr Toland will be responsible for defining and executing Sompo's Commercial Lines underwriting strategy across Continental Europe. He will also oversee all underwriting activities across the region's product lines, as well as business development functions, including distribution and client management, and risk control services.

Mr Toland has more than 25 years of insurance industry experience, having held a variety of increasingly senior roles in both the US and Europe. He joins Sompo from a large international insurer where, most recently, he served as Chief Underwriting Officer for EMEA.

Mr Brand said: "Scott's appointment marks an important step in the continued development of our Commercial Lines platform in Continental Europe. His leadership experience, market insight and disciplined underwriting approach will help us build on our momentum and deliver even greater value to our clients and broker partners across the region."

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 138 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 10,000 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise.



"Sompo" refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor's. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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Sompo contacts:

Mike Jones

Global Head of Media Relations, Sompo

M: +44 7765 901899

E: mijones@sompo-intl.com

Alexandra Brändli

Head of Marketing & Communications,

Insurance, Continental Europe, Sompo

M: +41 (0) 79 606 04 49

E: abraendli@sompo-intl.com