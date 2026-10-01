SKF, AB: Extraordinary General Meeting of AB SKF resolved on distribution of the shares in SKF Vertevo AB

Gothenburg, 1 October 2026: Aktiebolaget SKF held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday, 1 October 2026 ahead of the planned listing on Nasdaq Stockholm on 1 December 2026.

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to distribute all shares in the wholly owned subsidiary SKF Vertevo AB to SKF's shareholders, whereby five (5) SKF class A shares entitle the holder to one (1) SKF Vertevo class A share and five (5) SKF class B shares entitle the holder to one (1) SKF Vertevo class B share.

"We are very pleased with the support from the shareholders, which marks an important milestone on the path towards establishing SKF Vertevo as an independent and strong listed company. We are now entering the next phase of our work to further develop the company's strong position and create long-term value as one of the leading players in the automotive bearing industry", says Håkan Buskhe, Chair of the Board of SKF Vertevo.

The General Meeting also authorized SKF's Board of Directors to determine the record date for the distribution of the shares in SKF Vertevo. The record date is expected to be 27 November 2026, and the first day of trading in the SKF Vertevo shares is expected to be 1 December 2026.

A prospectus for the admission to trading of the SKF Vertevo shares on Nasdaq Stockholm is planned to be published in November 2026.

A Capital Markets Day for SKF Vertevo is scheduled to be held in Stockholm on 17 November 2026. Registration details and the invitation to the Capital Markets Day will be published separately.

Key dates:

November - Publication of the prospectus for the admission to trading of the SKF Vertevo shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

17 November - Capital Markets Day dedicated to SKF Vertevo

25 November - Expected last day of trading in SKF shares with the right to receive shares in SKF Vertevo

26 November - Expected first day of trading in SKF shares without the right to receive shares in SKF Vertevo

27 November - Expected record date for the distribution of shares in SKF Vertevo

1 December - Expected first day of trading in SKF Vertevo shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

Complete documentation relating to the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting is available at https://www.skf.com/group/investors/corporate-governance/general-meetings

As a result of the distribution of the shares in SKF Vertevo AB, the Automotive segment will be reported as discontinued operations and assets and liabilities held for distribution in the third-quarter report.

Previous press releases on similar topics:

7 September 2026: SKF's Board takes next step in the listing of SKF Vertevo and convenes Extraordinary General Meeting

17 September 2024: SKF initiates a separation of its Automotive business

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; carl.bjernstam@skf.com

Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

Since 1907, SKF has been making some of the world's most innovative bearings, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring solutions, and services to reduce friction. Less friction means more energy saved and by reducing it, we make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy efficient, building a more sustainable future where we can all do more with less. SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2025 were SEK 91,583 million and the number of employees was 37,271. www.skf.com



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