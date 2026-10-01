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FL

WKN: A40H89 | ISIN: SE0022447348 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NP1
Frankfurt
01.10.26 | 08:02
1,335 Euro
-17,59 % -0,285
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLERIE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLERIE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2751,46015:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 12:30 Uhr
77 Leser
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Flerie AB: Flerie's portfolio company Atrogi reports positive data from a clinical proof-of-mechanism study of ATR-258 in overweight or obese individuals

Flerie AB's (publ) portfolio company Atrogi has reported positive results from a clinical proof-of-mechanism study of its lead candidate ATR-258, a first-in-class, once-daily oral therapy designed to improve muscle functioning, as well as increasing muscle mass and reduce fat. The new data support the company's plans to initiate a Phase 2 study in 2027.

The results come from an eight-week, open-label, single-arm study in 13 patients with obesity or overweight but otherwise healthy and build on the first clinical data for ATR-258 from a 69-person Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers and patients with type 2 diabetes, published in the renowned scientific journal Cell in 2025. In the new study, ATR-258 was well tolerated across all dose levels, and treatment led to a significant increase in physical function, an increase in lean mass and reduced fat mass.

"We are very pleased with Atrogi's new data, which mark an important step forward in the clinical development of ATR-258. The development of increasingly effective obesity treatments in recent years has created an entirely new need: preserving muscle mass during rapid weight loss. Muscles play a crucial role both in metabolism, as energy stores, and in enabling people to lead active lives. Preserving muscle mass and physical function is therefore essential for sustainable weight loss. We see strong potential in ATR-258 and look forward to supporting the company as it advances into Phase 2," said Arvid Söderhäll, Venture Partner at Flerie.

Read Atrogi's full press release here: https://www.atrogi.com/news/atrogi-announces-positive-human-data-for-atr-258

Flerie's holding in Atrogi amounts to 47%.

For more information:
Arvid Söderhäll, Venture Partner
Email: ir@flerie.com

Flerie in brief
Flerie is an active long-term life science investor, with a broad and diversified portfolio of innovative companies based on pioneering science. We invest in product development and commercial growth opportunities globally alongside other leading investors, focusing predominantly on private companies that are otherwise difficult to access. Flerie's active ownership model, broad network and resources support and accelerate the development of the portfolio projects, creating value for shareholders. Flerie AB's ordinary share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker FLERIE. For further information please visit www.flerie.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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