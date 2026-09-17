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BI

WKN: A41TRT | ISIN: SE0026821852 | Ticker-Symbol: 8N10
Frankfurt
17.09.26 | 09:55
0,046 Euro
+1,11 % +0,001
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOSERGEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOSERGEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2026 16:30 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biosergen AB: Nasdaq approves Biosergen's application for delisting from First North Growth Market conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office granting permission to execute the merger with Flerie

Biosergen AB ("Biosergen" or the "Company") applied on 15 September 2026 for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, in connection with the contemplated merger between Biosergen and Flerie AB (publ) ("Flerie") (the "Merger"), which was announced by way of press release on 26 June 2026 and approved by the extraordinary general meetings of Biosergen and Flerie on 6 August 2026. Nasdaq has today, on 17 September 2026, resolved to approve the Company's application for delisting.

Nasdaq's decision is conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office granting permission to execute the merger plan established between the Company and Flerie, which is expected to occur around 15 October 2026. Subject to such permission being granted, the last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be 21 October 2026 and the Merger is expected to be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office around 23 October 2026.

Advisors

BAHR is legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Merger.

For further information, please contact:

Tine Kold Olesen, CEO

E-mail: tine.olesen@biosergen.net

Telephone: +45 3135 5707

Mark Beveridge, CFO

E-mail: mark.beveridge@biosergen.net

Telephone: +46 76 805 8288

Biosergen's Certified Advisor is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

The information was submitted for publication, by the agency of the contact person above, on 17 September 2026.

About Biosergen

Biosergen is a biotechnology company in the clinical stage within the therapeutic field of life-threatening fungal diseases. Biosergen's mission is to develop the drug candidate BSG005, including new formulations, into a new first-line treatment choice for resistant and/or difficult-to-treat invasive fungal infections. The company strives to set a new standard for combating these infections where current treatments fall short, thereby saving thousands of lives every year among immunocompromised cancer patients, transplant recipients and AIDS patients.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.