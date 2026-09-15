Biosergen AB: Biosergen applies for delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market conditional upon completion of the merger with Flerie

The Board of Directors of Biosergen AB ("Biosergen" or the "Company") has today, on 15 September 2026, in connection with the contemplated merger between Biosergen and Flerie AB (publ) ("Flerie") (the "Merger"), which was announced by way of press release on 26 June 2026 and approved by the Extraordinary General Meetings of Biosergen and Flerie on 6 August 2026, resolved to apply for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The delisting is conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket) granting permission to execute the merger plan and the Merger being completed.

The Merger is expected to be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office around 23 October 2026. Upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's registration of the Merger, Biosergen will be dissolved and its assets and liabilities will be taken over by Flerie, whereby the Merger will be completed. The delisting is conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office granting permission to execute the merger plan and the Merger being completed. Subject to such permission being granted and the Merger being completed, the last day of trading in Biosergen's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be around 21 October 2026.

Advisors

BAHR is legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Merger.

For further information, please contact:

Tine Kold Olesen, CEO

E-mail: tine.olesen@biosergen.net

Telephone: +45 3135 5707

Mark Beveridge, CFO

E-mail: mark.beveridge@biosergen.net

Telephone: +46 76 805 8288

Biosergen's Certified Advisor is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

The information was submitted for publication, by the agency of the contact person above, on 15 September 2026.

About Biosergen

Biosergen is a biotechnology company in the clinical stage within the therapeutic field of life-threatening fungal diseases. Biosergen's mission is to develop the drug candidate BSG005, including new formulations, into a new first-line treatment choice for resistant and/or difficult-to-treat invasive fungal infections. The company strives to set a new standard for combating these infections where current treatments fall short, thereby saving thousands of lives every year among immunocompromised cancer patients, transplant recipients and AIDS patients.