Biosergen AB has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between Biosergen AB and Flerie AB, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of Biosergen AB from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Short name: BIOSGN ISIN code: SE0026821852 Order book ID: 228458

Provided that authorization to implement the merger plan has been granted, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be October 21, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.