Biosergen AB has applied for its shares to be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement the merger plan between Biosergen AB and Flerie AB, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of Biosergen AB from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
|Short name:
|BIOSGN
|ISIN code:
|SE0026821852
|Order book ID:
|228458
Provided that authorization to implement the merger plan has been granted, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be October 21, 2026.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2026 GlobeNewswire