Biosergen AB: Biosergen's Rights Issue Oversubscribed

Biosergen AB (publ) ("Biosergen" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the rights issue of shares (the "Rights Issue") for which the subscription period ended on 26 August 2026. The final outcome shows that 58,905,204 shares have been subscribed for with support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 73.8 percent of the offered shares. In addition, applications have been received to subscribe for 62,693,744 shares without support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 78.5 percent of the offered shares. The outcome shows that the Rights Issue has been oversubscribed by approximately 152 percent and guarantee commitments will not be utilised. Biosergen will receive approximately SEK 39.9 million before deduction of transaction costs (of which approximately SEK 800 thousand relates to set-off against outstanding loans).

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, WHETHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED.

"We are very pleased with the strong support demonstrated by both existing and new shareholders. The fact that the Rights Issue was oversubscribed and that the guarantee commitments therefore will not need to be utilised is a strong vote of confidence in Biosergen's project and its future.

I would like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their continued support and commitment to the Company. There is a significant unmet medical need for new treatments in this area, and we look forward to advancing the project together with Flerie as we enter the next phase of its development," says Tine Kold Olesen, CEO of Biosergen.

Outcome of the Rights Issue

The Rights Issue comprised a maximum of 79,839,888 shares. The outcome shows that 58,905,204 shares, corresponding to approximately 73.8 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with support of subscription rights. In addition, applications have been received to subscribe for 62,693,744 shares without support of subscription rights, corresponding to approximately 78.5 percent of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue was oversubscribed by approximately 152 percent and guarantee commitments will not be utilised. Through the Rights Issue, Biosergen will receive approximately SEK 39.9 million before deduction of transaction costs (of which approximately SEK 800 thousand relates to set-off against outstanding loans).

Notice of Allocation

Allocation of shares has been made in accordance with the allocation principles described in the information document published in connection with the Rights Issue. Notification of allocation of shares subscribed for without subscription rights will be made by sending a settlement note to each subscriber. Allocated shares subscribed for without subscription rights shall be paid for in accordance with the instructions on the settlement note.

Trading with BTA

Trading with BTA (paid subscribed shares) is currently conducted on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and will cease when the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office and the BTAs have been converted into shares, which is expected to occur around 10 September 2026.

Changes in Number of Shares and Share Capital

Through the Rights Issue, the total number of shares in Biosergen increases by 79,839,888 shares, from 2,348,232 shares to 82,188,120 shares, and the share capital increases by SEK 39,919,944.00, from SEK 1,174,116.00 to SEK 41,094,060.00.

Shareholders who have chosen not to participate in the Rights Issue will experience a dilution corresponding to approximately 97.1 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company following the Rights Issue.

Advisors

Zonda Partners is financial adviser and BAHR is legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information about Biosergen, please contact:

Tine Kold Olesen, CEO, telephone: +45 3135 5707, e-mail: tine.olesen@biosergen.net

Mark Beveridge, CFO, telephone: +46 76 805 8288, e-mail: mark.beveridge@biosergen.net

This is information that Biosergen AB is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, by the agency of the contact persons above, on 28 August 2026.

About Biosergen

Biosergen is a biotechnology company in the clinical stage within the therapeutic field of life-threatening fungal diseases. Biosergen's mission is to develop the drug candidate BSG005, including new formulations, into a new first-line treatment choice for resistant and/or difficult-to-treat invasive fungal infections. The company strives to set a new standard for combating these infections where current treatments are insufficient, thereby saving thousands of lives every year among immunosuppressed cancer, transplant and AIDS patients.

Important information

The information contained in this press release is not intended for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore or South Africa, or in any other country or jurisdiction where this would be unlawful or would require additional information documents, registration or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or issue, purchase or subscribe for, any of the securities described herein (collectively, the "Securities") or any other financial instrument in Biosergen. Any offer relating to securities in connection with the Rights Issue is made solely through the Information Document that Biosergen has published on 10 August 2026 on www.biosergen.net. Before making an investment decision regarding securities in the Rights Issue, persons reading this press release should ensure that they fully understand and accept the risks that are set out in the Information Document. No reliance should be placed on the information in this press release or its accuracy or completeness. The offers are not being made to, and subscription forms are not being accepted from, subscribers (including shareholders), or persons acting on behalf of subscribers, in all jurisdictions where such subscription applications would contravene applicable laws or regulations or would require the preparation or registration of additional information documents or the taking of other measures beyond those required under Swedish law. Actions in contravention of the restrictions may constitute a breach of applicable securities legislation.

None of the Securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in accordance with other applicable securities legislation. There will be no public offering of any Securities in the United States.

In the UK, this press release is directed at and is being communicated only to persons who are "qualified investors" (as defined in paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024) and who: (i) have professional experience in investment matters and fall within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) are high-net-worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a)-(d) of the Order, or (iii) are persons to whom an invitation or inducement to participate in investment business (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons being collectively referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Persons in the UK who are not Relevant Persons must not act on or rely on the information in this press release or use it as a basis for taking any action. In the UK, any investment or investment activity to which this press release relates is available only to, and will be undertaken only with, Relevant Persons.

This press release contains certain information that reflects Biosergen's current views on future events and financial and operational developments. Words such as "intends", "believes", "expects", "may", "plans", "estimates" and other expressions that imply indications or predictions regarding future developments or trends, and which are not based on historical facts, constitute forward-looking information and reflect Biosergen's views and expectations and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from any expected future events or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. The information in this press release is subject to change without prior notice and, except as required by applicable law, Biosergen assumes no responsibility or obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, nor does it intend to do so. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. As a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future events or otherwise.