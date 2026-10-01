30,000+ creators contacted, 2,500+ approved and more than 2,000 Rejuvenate videos generate 1.4 million impressions

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company") today reported operating results from its first full quarter on TikTok Shop USA, covering the period from July 1 through September 30, 2026.

During the quarter, Promino:

contacted more than 30,000 TikTok creators;

approved more than 2,500 creators for its Rejuvenate Muscle Health program;

generated more than 2,000 creator-produced videos; and

recorded more than 1.4 million impressions from that content.

Monthly creator video production increased from 330 videos in July to 1,060 videos in September, more than tripling during the quarter.

Building a Scalable Creator Network

Promino launched TikTok Shop USA as both a commerce channel and a platform for developing a network of independent creators producing consumer-facing content for Rejuvenate Muscle Health.

During the quarter, the Company expanded both the number of approved creators and the volume of content produced by the network. Creator videos remain available on the TikTok platform after publication and may continue to generate consumer exposure over time.

"We entered the quarter building our TikTok creator infrastructure and finished September with more than 2,500 approved creators and monthly video output more than three times July's level," said Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino.

"The key operating measure for us is activation-turning creator recruitment into published content. Increasing from 330 videos in July to 1,060 in September shows that the network is producing at increasing scale."

Why These Metrics Matter

Management views the quarter's results as an early operating indication that Promino has established the infrastructure to recruit and activate a large number of creators and increase the volume of consumer content being produced for Rejuvenate Muscle Health.

The Company believes creator-generated content can expand consumer awareness and product discovery as Promino develops its U.S. commercialization platform.

The operating metrics reported in this release are not measures of revenue, profitability, customer acquisition cost, conversion rates or future financial performance, and the Company is not providing TikTok Shop revenue guidance in this release.

Rejuvenate Muscle Health is Promino's proprietary essential amino acid drink mix and is currently sold through U.S. retail and e-commerce channels, including TikTok Shop.

The Company intends to continue developing its TikTok creator program as part of its broader U.S. commercialization strategy.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.drinkrej.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the success of the Company's Tik Tok channel. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management that the Company believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316794