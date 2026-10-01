Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - OCAL Financial (TSXV: OCAL) (FSE: JC3), Canada's Virtual Car Dealership, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 8, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. Mehdi Moghareh, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Time: 4:00pm Eastern Time

Track: Track 3

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Approval First. Vehicle Second. No Lot. Zero Standing Inventory. A Digital Inventory of More Than 3000 Vehicles

About The Cantech Investment Conference

For sixteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

About OCAL Financial

OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) is rebuilding the car dealership for the digital era. OCAL is an asset-light, AI-native virtual dealership and vehicle-finance platform that takes a customer from application to approval, vehicle match, digital contract and home delivery in one workflow, with no showroom, no cars on a lot and zero standing inventory. Instead of stocking vehicles, OCAL stocks access: a digital inventory of more than 3,000 vehicles through the OPENLANE auction network and five auction supply channels, sourcing each vehicle only after the customer is approved. Revenue comes from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, while lenders carry the loans, so OCAL grows without holding consumer credit risk or tying up capital in inventory. Its proprietary technology, including workflow orchestration, lender-routing credit intelligence, voice AI and centralized business intelligence, was built specifically for automotive transactions. Licensed in British Columbia and Alberta and operating remotely, OCAL is scaling a model designed to add provinces without adding dealerships.To learn more, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.