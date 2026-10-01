Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) ("Rise" or the "Company"), a health technology company advancing vision care through patented nanotechnology lens solutions, is pleased to announce that members of its management team will attend the 2026 Cantech Investment Conference on October 8, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario.

The Cantech Investment Conference is one of Canada's leading capital markets technology events, bringing together emerging technology companies, institutional and retail investors, analysts, investment bankers and other capital markets professionals. The 2026 conference is sold out for presenting companies and will be held at the Arcadian Loft, located at 401 Bay Street in Toronto.

Rise will use the conference to introduce the Company's investment opportunity to a broader capital markets audience and provide updates on its patented SPECTRAGUARD nanotechnology, commercialization strategy and plans to expand across the clinical and consumer eyewear markets.

Members of the investment community interested in meeting with Rise during the conference are encouraged to contact the Company's investor relations team at ir@risenanooptics.com.

2026 Cantech Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th Floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario

About Rise

Rise Nano Optics Ltd. (CSE: EYE) (OTCQB: RNOLF) (FSE: U9Y) is a health technology company specializing in advanced nanotechnology lens solutions designed to selectively filter high-energy visible light wavelengths. Its patented SpectraGuard technology integrates nanomaterial innovation, ophthalmic research and scalable optical engineering to serve both clinical and consumer eyewear markets globally.

For more information, visit: www.risenanooptics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the demand for the Company's products and technology, including SPECTRAGUARD, the expansion of the Company's business partnerships and the success of the Company's patents and intellectual property, whether future or current. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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