Danaher Corporation: Julie Sawyer Montgomery Assumes Role as Danaher President and Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher" or "the Company") announced that, effective today, Julie Sawyer Montgomery has assumed the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer and has joined Danaher's Board of Directors, as previously announced on August 3, 2026. Since joining the Company in 2017, Ms. Sawyer Montgomery has held roles of increasing responsibility spanning commercial operations, R&D, and business leadership. In those roles, she has built a track record of advancing innovation and commercial excellence and accelerating share gain. She has also contributed to optimizing the Danaher Business System to strengthen operating performance.

As previously announced, Rainer Blair will serve as a senior advisor until March 31, 2027 to ensure a seamless transition.

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Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to advancing the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges-accelerating the moment scientific discovery becomes human impact. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. That's Innovation at the speed of life. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

SOURCE Danaher Corporation