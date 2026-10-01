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WKN: 866197 | ISIN: US2358511028 | Ticker-Symbol: DAP
Tradegate
01.10.26 | 15:13
193,75 Euro
-0,97 % -1,90
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DANAHER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DANAHER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
194,50195,3015:46
195,50196,4015:31
PR Newswire
01.10.2026 13:00 Uhr
101 Leser
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Danaher Corporation: Julie Sawyer Montgomery Assumes Role as Danaher President and Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher" or "the Company") announced that, effective today, Julie Sawyer Montgomery has assumed the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer and has joined Danaher's Board of Directors, as previously announced on August 3, 2026. Since joining the Company in 2017, Ms. Sawyer Montgomery has held roles of increasing responsibility spanning commercial operations, R&D, and business leadership. In those roles, she has built a track record of advancing innovation and commercial excellence and accelerating share gain. She has also contributed to optimizing the Danaher Business System to strengthen operating performance.

As previously announced, Rainer Blair will serve as a senior advisor until March 31, 2027 to ensure a seamless transition.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to advancing the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific and clinical challenges-accelerating the moment scientific discovery becomes human impact. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. That's Innovation at the speed of life. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.