

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR), a healthcare company, said Thursday that Julie Sawyer Montgomery has assumed the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer and joined the company's Board, effective today.



Sawyer Montgomery joined Danaher in 2017 and has held roles across commercial operations, research and development, and business leadership.



Previous CEO Rainer Blair will serve as a senior advisor through March 31, 2027, following his retirement.



On the NYSE, Danaher shares closed down nearly 2% at $221.55 on Wednesday.



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