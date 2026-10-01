Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Platauro Metals Corp. (TSXV: PURO) (OTCQB: PUROF) ("Platauro" or the "Company") announces that its common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market on September 30, 2026, under the new symbol "PUROF" (the "Symbol Change"). The Company's common shares previously traded on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "MEXGF".

The Symbol Change follows the Company's name change from "Mexican Gold Mining Corp." to "Platauro Metals Corp.", as announced in the Company's news release dated July 20, 2026.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "PURO". The Symbol Change does not affect the CUSIP number of the Company's common shares (727632101) and no action is required by shareholders of the Company in connection with the Symbol Change.

About Platauro Metals Corp.

Platauro Metals Corp. is a precious metals exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold and silver projects with significant resource growth potential across the Americas. The Company's portfolio includes the Princesa silver project, the Las Minas gold-copper project, and the district-scale Star Project, providing exposure to both resource expansion and new discovery opportunities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements if beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316888