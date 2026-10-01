GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: The Boys Bring Hungryboy Hot Sauce To Walmart & Unveil Newest Halloween-Themed Flavor With Online Mystery Activation

Click Media, a GameSquare Company, Driving Growth at Creator Led Commerce Business

Hungryboy Hot Sauce has sold more than $1 million since November 2025

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME), today announced a new deal for its Hungryboy viral hot-sauce brand from YouTube collective The Boys. Overseen by GameSquare's Click Media, a leading talent management group representing creators and digital influencers, the deal sees six of the brand's top-selling flavors going live on Walmart.com with plans to expand into Walmart stores in early 2027. Hungryboy Hot Sauce has generated over $1 million in revenue since November 2025, demonstrating the growing potential of GameSquare's creator-led commerce strategy.

The addition of Sweet Sting, The Mexorcist, Gut Grenade, Taste Bud Trauma, The Strawberry Donut and the Summer Sauce to Walmart.com comes not long after the brand was added to Albertsons, World Market and the Texas-based H-E-B grocery stores.

"The team at Hungryboy started this business because they were obsessed with hot sauce and figured their audience might be too...and they were right," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "The most frequent question the team gets is where to buy Hungryboy hot-sauce. We've been fortunate to have some amazing partners and now to have Walmart involved is a dream."

The Boys have also announced two new flavors exclusively available on their website Hungryboy.food. Old Boy Bourbon Barrell BBQ (now available) and Spooky Whiskey BBQ Sauce (launching October 1, 2026) are both made in partnership with Kings County Distillery, New York City's oldest, largest, and premier whiskey distillery.

In a unique twist The Boys have launched an alternate reality game around the Spooky Whiskey BBQ Sauce pegged to the "disappearance" of Milky, Hungryboy's mascot, who went missing in the barrel room the night before the last batch was made. Throughout the month of October fans can join the investigation online at Hungryboy.food where sales will unlock a new part of the mystery.

"It's a big moment when the thing you made in your kitchen becomes something anyone in America can order. So to thank our audience we wanted to do something a little different and make them feel more involved because our brand is their brand," said The Boys. "This type of roll-out is something special and unique and where sales literally unlock the story. Every purchase is a clue and it's actual Halloween content that isn't just orange packaging."

With more than 93 million collective followers, The Boys are one of YouTube's biggest comedy groups and GameSquare, Click and their partners are in discussions with additional retailers and exploring new SKUs, seasonal collaborations, and co-branded activations that extend the Hungryboy brand into adjacent food and lifestyle categories.

For more information, visit hungryboy.food

Hungryboy Instagram: @hungryboyfoods

The Boys Instagram: @yeptheboys

The Boys YouTube: @yeptheboys

About Click Management

Click Management is a leading talent management company representing creators and digital influencers. Founded by Grace Watkins, Emma Barnes and Elliott Watkins, Click has established itself as a global leader in digital talent management, and a trusted partner for talent and brands alike, helping creators grow their businesses and connecting them with world-class opportunities.

For more information, visit www.clickmedia.group.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-boys-bring-hungryboy-hot-sauce-to-walmart-and-unveil-newest-h-1228052