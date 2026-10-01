

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS), an AI technology company, on Thursday announced that it has acquired Inferize, an inference optimization company.



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The acquisition is expected to strengthen Nebius Token Factory's production inference capabilities.



Inferize's technology and team will join Nebius Token Factory, the company's managed inference platform for production AI.



The company said Inferize's technology will help reduce idle GPU capacity and improve infrastructure utilization as AI workloads scale.



Inferize was founded in January 2026 and developed a working prototype within three months.



In the pre-market trading, Nebius is 2.11% higher at $240.85 on the Nasdaq.



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