Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Expands Daily Pricing to All Credit Assets, Advancing Transparency in Private Credit

Builds on July 1 Launch for Investment-Grade Fixed Income Replacement Product Suite, Complements Data Standardization and Secondary Trading Initiatives

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that it has begun providing Daily Pricing information to additional investors across its $850 billion credit business, marking another step in the firm's broader efforts to build a more transparent private credit market. Apollo launched Daily Pricing for investors in its investment-grade Fixed Income Replacement product suite on July 1, 2026, and has now extended the initiative across various direct lending, asset-backed finance, multi-credit and opportunistic credit vehicles. Asset-level pricing for applicable funds is expected to be made available to investors beginning on October 30, 2026.

The initiative reflects the continued evolution of private credit toward the pricing, data and market making infrastructure familiar in other established credit markets. More frequent pricing, standardized asset-level information and secondary trading are complementary parts of that development, designed to help investors evaluate and manage private credit alongside their public market investments.

John Zito, Co-President of Apollo Asset Management, said, "As public and private markets continue to converge, investors increasingly expect a more consistent experience across their portfolios. That requires more timely pricing information, standardized data and the infrastructure to support more efficient market making. Daily pricing is another step in that evolution. Together with our broader efforts, it is designed to give investors greater visibility into their holdings and support their ability to participate in private markets with confidence. We believe greater transparency supports a better experience for all market participants and the broader financial system."

The expansion complements Apollo's other initiatives to strengthen private market infrastructure. In March 2026, Apollo partnered with Intercontinental Exchange to launch ICE Private Credit Intelligence, which has introduced unique asset identifiers, ICE IDs. The ICE IDs will be leveraged to offer standardized reference data sets, as well as analytics and independent pricing on private assets over time. To date, over 5,000 ICE IDs have been created. Apollo's dedicated secondary trading desk, launched in 2024, has also facilitated over $30 billion of trading volume to date with a growing number of partners, demonstrating how price discovery can support the continued evolution of private markets.

Together, these initiatives are intended to support greater transparency, broader participation and modern product structures as private credit becomes a more established component of investor portfolios.

Daily Pricing is available to investors through Apollo's investor portal. Where information relates to a registered fund, it is published through the channels applicable to that vehicle.

Daily Pricing refers to an estimated fair value for a fund, portfolio, asset, security or other investment position, calculated as of a specified date. Daily Pricing is not a market-clearing price and is based on Apollo's internal pricing methodology and benchmarked to relevant public market data. Daily Pricing is provided solely for informational and transparency purposes and is not intended to constitute a definitive valuation or to serve as a basis for any investment decision, subscription, redemption, transaction or other action.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.05 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com