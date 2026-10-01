StepStone Group Inc: StepStone Group Appoints Yoshitaka Todoroki as Vice Chairman, Japan

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a leading global private markets investment firm, today announced that Yoshitaka Todoroki has joined the firm as a Vice Chairman, focusing on strategic initiatives in Japan and the broader Asia region.

Mr. Todoroki joins StepStone following a distinguished career in private markets investing spanning more than 30 years. Most recently, he served as Executive Director of the Private Market Investment Department at Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF). Throughout his decade-long tenure at GPIF, Mr. Todoroki led the development of the pension fund's private markets investment program across private equity, infrastructure and real estate. He established its investment strategy and frameworks, risk monitoring and management procedures, and relationships with general partners and other institutional investors globally.

Scott Hart, StepStone CEO, said, "Yoshitaka Todoroki brings tremendous experience and perspective from more than three decades investing across private markets, including helping to build and lead the private markets program for one of the world's largest institutional investors. His firsthand perspective as an asset-owner and understanding of how investments across private asset classes fit within a broader portfolio will be highly valuable to our clients. We are delighted to welcome him to StepStone as we continue to grow our platform across Asia and beyond."

Mr. Todoroki said, "Having spent much of my career investing in private markets as an institutional investor, I have long appreciated the importance of strong partnerships, informed judgment and a holistic approach to portfolio construction. StepStone's deep investment expertise, global perspective and data-driven insights create a powerful platform for serving institutional investors. I am pleased to join the firm and look forward to working with Scott and the broader team to support StepStone's clients and continued growth in the region."

Prior to joining GPIF in 2016, Mr. Todoroki was Head of the Alternative Investment Group at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management. Earlier in his career, he held investment roles at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, MassMutual Life Insurance Japan and The Sumitomo Trust and Banking Co.

Mr. Todoroki holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Hitotsubashi University and completed the Investment Management Programme at London Business School.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of June 30, 2026, StepStone was responsible for approximately $913 billion of total capital, including $245 billion of assets under management.

StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals.

StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:

Seth Weiss

shareholders@stepstonegroup.com

1-212-351-6106

Media:

Jordan Niezelski / Maggie Duffy

Edelman

StepStone@edifi-dje.com