Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Captiva Verde Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) (the "Company or Captiva") announces an agreement to launch the first atmospheric water ("AWG") stations for The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. The terms of the agreement are confidential. The operational effective date is scheduled for October 26 or earlier.

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International with approximately 10,000 properties in 146 countries and territories. Marriott franchises, operates, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, yacht, outdoor, and other lodging products all around the world.

The goal of the company is to showcase the benefit of atmospheric water station's ability to produce purer water than from an aquifer or traditional bottled water. Additionally, every gallon of water produced from an AWG prevents an identical gallon from being depleted from our highly stressed reservoirs, creating water credits for recognition.

Captiva Verde's largest water stations (up to 10,000+gpd) will be constructed globally, cost a fraction of traditional infrastructure upgrades, and deliver pure, virgin water. This creates a new industry that delivers pure water that is both plastic-free and produced on location. This is a sustainability model that will resonate with every hotel and resort chain who are actively seeking innovative water solutions to meet their sustainability goals. Additionally, Captiva is building water stations for governments and bottling companies. More news to follow.

Here is the link to our two (2) minute video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_pORF_ERIg

The following is the link to the conversation on atmospheric water: https://vimeo.com/1230169046

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information: This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expansion of Captiva's health and wellness platform. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget", "propose" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A (a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca). The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

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