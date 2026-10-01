

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported post-hoc analyses from the Phase 3 ATTAIN-1 trial showing that Foundayo was associated with significant reductions in predicted 10-year risks of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease in adults with obesity or overweight.



Foundayo (orforglipron) is an FDA-approved once-daily oral GLP-1 receptor agonist for chronic weight management.



At Week 72, Foundayo was associated with estimated reductions of 45%, 50% and 57% in predicted type 2 diabetes risk at doses of 5.5 mg, 9 mg and 17.2 mg, respectively, versus placebo. The 17.2 mg dose was also associated with an 18% reduction in predicted cardiovascular disease risk.



The findings were published in Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. The ATTAIN-1 trial included 3,127 adults with obesity or overweight and at least one weight-related medical condition.



LLY closed Wednesday's trade at $1,157, down 2.33%. In the pre-market trading, the stock is trading at $1,159.5, up 0.02%.



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