On January 22, 2026, the financial instruments in OncoZenge AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On September 22, 2026, the Company disclosed the outcome in a rights issue of shares.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares and paid subscription shares shall be removed.

Company name: OncoZenge AB Shares: Short name: ONCOZ ISIN code: SE0015504097



Paid subscription shares: Short name: ONCOZ BTA ISIN code: SE0030264XXX

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.