

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google (GOOG) announced its new frontier model, Gemini 4 Argon, which is initially rolling out to trusted cyber defenders through its Fairwind Program, a limited-access initiative by Google DeepMind and Google Cloud.



The company said Argon is designed for complex, long-running tasks across software engineering, legal and financial work, and cybersecurity. It will initially be available to paid API customers and Google AI Ultra subscribers.



Argon will launch at a $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, with cached input tokens priced at a 95% discount. Google has also increased the model's output limit to 1 million tokens from 64,000 tokens.



Google said Argon is already being used internally for coding, research and writing. The model helped quantum computing researchers beat a published optimization baseline by 40% in one case and identified memory improvements that could save up to 1 PiB across Google's data centers.



Argon agents are also helping migrate C/C++ code to Rust. For Google's libgav1 video decoder, the agents replaced 32,000 lines of SIMD code, producing a Rust version that Google said runs 2.7 times faster than the previous Rust version.



Google is also strengthening safeguards against misuse, prompt injection and model misalignment before broader availability.



On Thursday, Google parent Alphabet Inc. shares declined 1.71% to close at $334.93 on the Nasdaq.



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