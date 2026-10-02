DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 02-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 October 2026 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 1^st October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext London Stock Dublin Exchange Number of ordinary shares 70,000 30,000 purchased Highest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.7000 GBP2.3000 share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary EUR2.6350 GBP2.2500 share) Volume weighted average price paid EUR2.6704 GBP2.2807 (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,229,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury. In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,964 2.6800 XDUB 08:50:40 00031019593TRDU0 633 2.6750 XDUB 08:58:04 00031019600TRDU0 869 2.6700 XDUB 09:06:01 00031019618TRDU0 1,000 2.6700 XDUB 09:20:29 00031019640TRDU0 2,120 2.6700 XDUB 09:29:10 00031019648TRDU0 2,006 2.6750 XDUB 09:44:58 00031019672TRDU0 1,933 2.6800 XDUB 10:06:15 00031019756TRDU0 3,382 2.6850 XDUB 10:21:50 00031019805TRDU0 760 2.6850 XDUB 11:02:39 00031019871TRDU0 760 2.6850 XDUB 11:02:39 00031019870TRDU0 2,122 2.6800 XDUB 11:17:53 00031019896TRDU0 2,021 2.6850 XDUB 11:33:28 00031019920TRDU0 2,194 2.6900 XDUB 12:10:39 00031019974TRDU0 2,049 2.6800 XDUB 12:24:54 00031019993TRDU0 1,987 2.7000 XDUB 12:51:16 00031020121TRDU0 1,053 2.7000 XDUB 13:10:00 00031020189TRDU0 833 2.7000 XDUB 13:10:00 00031020188TRDU0 182 2.7000 XDUB 13:10:00 00031020187TRDU0 4,072 2.6900 XDUB 13:23:18 00031020225TRDU0 614 2.6900 XDUB 13:58:23 00031020303TRDU0 1,000 2.6900 XDUB 13:58:23 00031020302TRDU0 1,000 2.6900 XDUB 14:09:43 00031020350TRDU0 811 2.6900 XDUB 14:09:43 00031020349TRDU0 1,931 2.6900 XDUB 14:23:59 00031020416TRDU0 1,840 2.6900 XDUB 14:23:59 00031020415TRDU0 1,969 2.6850 XDUB 14:31:35 00031020545TRDU0 2,048 2.6700 XDUB 14:37:12 00031020651TRDU0 2,001 2.6650 XDUB 14:39:22 00031020691TRDU0 1,951 2.6600 XDUB 15:03:23 00031021090TRDU0 1,282 2.6550 XDUB 15:08:50 00031021173TRDU0 1,836 2.6600 XDUB 15:18:00 00031021266TRDU0 2,102 2.6550 XDUB 15:18:34 00031021270TRDU0 1,924 2.6500 XDUB 15:22:56 00031021312TRDU0 466 2.6500 XDUB 15:22:56 00031021311TRDU0 1,551 2.6500 XDUB 15:22:56 00031021308TRDU0 448 2.6450 XDUB 15:37:28 00031021416TRDU0 1,969 2.6450 XDUB 15:52:51 00031021526TRDU0 4,014 2.6400 XDUB 15:54:27 00031021541TRDU0 2,129 2.6400 XDUB 15:54:31 00031021542TRDU0 1,991 2.6350 XDUB 16:12:51 00031021656TRDU0 683 2.6400 XDUB 16:24:08 00031021719TRDU0 2,500 2.6400 XDUB 16:24:08 00031021718TRDU0

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,773 2.2900 XLON 08:57:59 00031019599TRDU0 1,794 2.2850 XLON 09:44:58 00031019673TRDU0 1,750 2.2950 XLON 10:21:50 00031019804TRDU0 1,763 2.2900 XLON 11:33:28 00031019919TRDU0 1,710 2.3000 XLON 12:10:39 00031019973TRDU0 1,695 2.2900 XLON 12:23:53 00031019989TRDU0 1,841 2.3000 XLON 13:13:07 00031020201TRDU0 1,782 2.3000 XLON 13:33:05 00031020246TRDU0 1,758 2.2950 XLON 14:05:13 00031020317TRDU0 1,683 2.2950 XLON 14:25:26 00031020508TRDU0 1,718 2.2800 XLON 14:37:12 00031020650TRDU0 1,272 2.2650 XLON 15:00:58 00031021048TRDU0 506 2.2650 XLON 15:00:58 00031021049TRDU0 1,752 2.2700 XLON 15:18:00 00031021265TRDU0 1,714 2.2600 XLON 15:41:08 00031021446TRDU0 1,694 2.2600 XLON 15:41:08 00031021447TRDU0 1,859 2.2500 XLON 15:56:10 00031021549TRDU0 1,936 2.2500 XLON 16:28:40 00031021730TRDU0

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ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 445204 EQS News ID: 2409180 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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October 02, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)