Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Welche Fritteuse fällt nächsten Monat aus? Dieses Unternehmen baut die Antwort.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
NW

WKN: A3EHNY | ISIN: SE0020356970 | Ticker-Symbol: NWG0
Frankfurt
02.10.26 | 08:01
7,855 Euro
+1,42 % +0,110
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW WAVE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9058,12510:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2026 18:20 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Wave Group AB: New Wave Group completes acquisition of uhlsport group

Relevant competition authorities have approved New Wave Group's acquisition of uhlsport GmbH. All conditions for the transaction have now been fulfilled, and closing takes place today, 1 October 2026.

In connection with closing, uhlsport acquires the office and warehouse properties in Balingen that it has previously leased, directly from one of the sellers. The property acquisition secures the uhlsport group's long-term access to its current operating premises.

"We have worked hard over the past month, since we signed the agreement to acquire uhlsport, to prepare for a successful closing and a smooth integration. It feels fantastic that we have now reached the finish line and that we can take the next step together. By combining uhlsport's and Kempa's products and relationships with Craft's strong network, we are opening up completely new opportunities in the team sports market. We will be able to offer our partners a broader and more complete range than either of us could achieve on our own", says Torsten Jansson, CEO and founder of New Wave Group.

As previously communicated, uhlsport will become part of the Sports & Leisure operating segment.

For further information, please contact:

Torsten Jansson, CEO and Group CEO, +46 31 712 89 01, torsten.jansson@nwg.se
Göran Härstedt, 1st Senior Vice President, +46 703 62 56 11, goran.harstedt@nwg.se

About Us
New Wave Group is a growth company group that designs, acquires and develops brands and products in the corporate, sports & leisure and gifts & home furnishings sectors.
In 2025, the group had a revenue of SEK 10 billion, and the parent company's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. The group's headquarters are located in Gothenburg, Sweden. www.nwg.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.