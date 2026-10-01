New Wave Group AB: New Wave Group completes acquisition of uhlsport group

Relevant competition authorities have approved New Wave Group's acquisition of uhlsport GmbH. All conditions for the transaction have now been fulfilled, and closing takes place today, 1 October 2026.

In connection with closing, uhlsport acquires the office and warehouse properties in Balingen that it has previously leased, directly from one of the sellers. The property acquisition secures the uhlsport group's long-term access to its current operating premises.

"We have worked hard over the past month, since we signed the agreement to acquire uhlsport, to prepare for a successful closing and a smooth integration. It feels fantastic that we have now reached the finish line and that we can take the next step together. By combining uhlsport's and Kempa's products and relationships with Craft's strong network, we are opening up completely new opportunities in the team sports market. We will be able to offer our partners a broader and more complete range than either of us could achieve on our own", says Torsten Jansson, CEO and founder of New Wave Group.

As previously communicated, uhlsport will become part of the Sports & Leisure operating segment.

For further information, please contact:

Torsten Jansson, CEO and Group CEO, +46 31 712 89 01, torsten.jansson@nwg.se

Göran Härstedt, 1st Senior Vice President, +46 703 62 56 11, goran.harstedt@nwg.se

About Us

New Wave Group is a growth company group that designs, acquires and develops brands and products in the corporate, sports & leisure and gifts & home furnishings sectors.

In 2025, the group had a revenue of SEK 10 billion, and the parent company's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. The group's headquarters are located in Gothenburg, Sweden. www.nwg.se