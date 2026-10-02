SWECO AB: Åsa Bergman resigns as President and CEO of Sweco AB

After 35 years in the company and close to nine years as its President and CEO, Åsa Bergman has announced her resignation and that she will be leaving Sweco. The Sweco Board of Directors are now initiating the recruitment of a new CEO for Europe's largest and most profitable architect and technology consulting company. As per agreement with the Board, Åsa Bergman will remain in her role until a successor is in place.

"It is hard to describe the fantastic and long journey I have had with Sweco. It's been one of growth, internationalisation and technical development and about the people who have made it possible. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Board and all employees for their support and engagement. For this reason, it has not been an easy decision, but I am ready and excited to shift gears and explore new career opportunities," says Åsa Bergman, President and CEO, Sweco AB.



"Åsa Bergman and Sweco have a shared history. We have followed Åsa's career path from a young civil engineer to CEO, rising to a highly respected leader within the business community. In addition to immense drive and curiosity, Åsa possess undisputed leadership qualities which have received wide recognition. In parallel with developing Sweco into the company it is today, Åsa has also contributed to the recognition of the technical consulting sector. The Board wishes to thank Åsa for all the energy and dedication she has invested over the years in developing the company and our culture. I wish her all the best for the future," says Johan Nordström, Chairman of the Board, Sweco AB.



This disclosure contains information that SWECO is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 02-10-2026 08:45 CET.

For additional information, please contact:

Anna E Olsson, Head of Press, Sweco Group, +4670 557 33 26, anna.e.olsson@sweco.se



Sweco plans and designs tomorrow's sustainable communities and cities. With the collective knowledge of our 23,000 architects, engineers and other experts we work together with our clients to facilitate the green transition, maximise the potential of digitalisation and to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and resilience. Sweco is Europe's leading architecture and engineering consultancy, with sales of approximately SEK 32 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.swecogroup.com