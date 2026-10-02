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WKN: A2N9D9 | ISIN: US60770K1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QF
Tradegate
02.10.26 | 11:03
171,22 Euro
+1,83 % +3,08
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERNA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODERNA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
171,22171,4211:04
171,22171,4211:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2026 02:06 Uhr
70 Leser
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Nasdaq, Inc.: Moderna, Inc. to Join the Nasdaq-100 Index Beginning October 9, 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA) will become a component of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) replacing Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBD) prior to market open on Friday, October 9, 2026.

For additional information, including notifications on changes to any Nasdaq Indexes, please go to https://indexes.nasdaq.com/

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes is one of the world's leading index providers, offering a comprehensive suite of rules-based benchmarks and indexes. The Nasdaq-100 Index - which measures the performance of 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies - is tracked by more than 200 investment products with over $800 billion in assets under management globally. Nasdaq Global Indexes publishes and maintains more than 10,000 indexes across asset classes and geographies.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading technology platform that powers the world's economies. We architect the infrastructure of the world's most modern markets, power the innovation economy, and build trust in the financial system. We empower economic opportunity by designing and deploying advanced technology, data, and intelligence solutions that enable our clients to capture opportunities, navigate risk, and strengthen resilience. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X?@Nasdaq, or at?www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq, Nasdaq-100 Index and NDX are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular financial product or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any financial product or any representation about the financial condition of any company or fund. Statements regarding Nasdaq's proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Media Contact
Maximilian Leitenberger
Maximilian.leitenberger@nasdaq.com

Issuer & Investor Contact
Index Client Services
Indexservices@nasdaq.com

-NDAQF-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.