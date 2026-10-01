Stellantis Reports Q3 Sales

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter total sales remain steady versus Q3 2025

2026 year-to-date total sales up 3% versus the first three quarters of 2025

Focused on disciplined execution and sustainable growth in Q4

Stellantis reports a year-to-date total sales increase of 3% versus the first three quarters of 2025. Third quarter 2026 sales remained steady, with the company selling 324,277 vehicles in the quarter.

"Against a highly competitive industry backdrop, we delivered a disciplined third quarter, supported by our motivated dealer network, which continued to drive our retail business," said Michael Orange, Head of U.S. Retail Sales and Network Performance. "Retail sales increased for the Ram 1500 (+42%), Dodge Durango (+18%), Jeep® Grand Wagoneer (+14%) and Chrysler Pacifica (+7%), while the Jeep Cherokee Hybrid posted its best retail sales month in September."

Sales Highlights

Ram:

1500 total sales up 73% compared to Q3 2025

Total pickup sales increased 34% versus Q3 2025

Total brand sales are up 29% over Q3 2025

1500 claims the top spot in the Large Light Duty Pickup segment in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) study

Orders opened for 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 5.7L and initial allocation for the 2026 calendar year sold out in 90 minutes. Rumble Bee will arrive in dealerships in Q4 2026.

Jeep:

Wrangler total sales up 5% versus Q3 2025

Cherokee hybrid retail sales increased 53% Q3 2026 versus Q2 2026

Brand celebrated its 85th anniversary in July with events across the globe recognizing the milestone

Chrysler:

Total Pacifica sales increased 6% compared to Q3 2025

Total brand sales up 6% versus Q3 2025

Showcased two custom Pacifica concepts during Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge

Dodge:

Total sales increased 2% over Q3 2025

Charger retail sales increased 22% versus Q3 2025

Best Q3 total sales for Durango since 2005

Revealed 2027 Charge Super Bee Launch Edition at the Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge

Celebrated the start of production of the 2026 Dodge Durango R/T 392 Launch Edition at the Detroit Assembly Complex - Jefferson (DAC-J)

FIAT:

Topolino arrived in select U.S. dealerships during the third quarter; Stellantis' first entry into the micromobility segment in the U.S.

Topolino awarded 2027 Best Neighborhood Green Car of the Year; 500e awarded 2027 Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal

Alfa Romeo:

2027 Giulia and Stelvio buzz models will debut on Oct. 12 during the Paris Motor Show

The U.S. operations of Stellantis are conducted by FCA US LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. Based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, FCA US LLC designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories.

For the methodology of determining Stellantis monthly sales, click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control. U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands in North America includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Peugeot and Maserati. For more than a century, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

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Stellantis Sales Summary Q3 2026















Q3 Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 10,811 28,086 -62 % 47,837 82,920 -42 % Wrangler 44,757 42,450 5 % 131,011 128,054 2 % Gladiator 11,911 13,113 -9 % 30,944 38,513 -20 % Recon 35 14 150 % 82 34 141 % Cherokee HEV 10,344 131 7796 % 20,914 131 15865 % Grand Cherokee 38,027 54,553 -30 % 139,764 154,221 -9 % Wagoneer S 146 4,163 -96 % 519 10,426 -95 % Wagoneer/G. Wagoneer 12,495 17,900 -30 % 42,642 34,672 23 % JEEP BRAND 128,542 160,564 -20 % 413,793 449,973 -8 % Ram LD PU 76,650 44,349 73 % 202,147 143,264 41 % Ram HD PU 41,107 43,717 -6 % 123,201 119,122 3 % ProMaster Van 16,314 15,633 4 % 44,030 45,296 -3 % ProMaster City 1 18 -94 % 1 19 -95 % RAM BRAND 134,072 103,717 29 % 369,379 307,701 20 % Pacifica 34,491 32,417 6 % 101,611 90,173 13 % CHRYSLER BRAND 34,494 32,489 6 % 101,627 90,733 12 % Hornet 85 2,839 -97 % 802 8,486 -91 % Charger ICE 3,446 238 1348 % 8,029 1,868 330 % Charger BEV 233 2,776 -92 % 767 7,075 -89 % Durango 22,755 20,018 14 % 61,330 54,417 13 % DODGE BRAND 26,546 26,120 2 % 71,057 73,601 -3 % 500e 52 288 -82 % 211 1,076 -80 % 500X 2 31 -94 % 73 158 -54 % FIAT BRAND 54 321 -83 % 291 1,237 -76 % Giulia 151 286 -47 % 670 1,168 -43 % Stelvio 219 375 -42 % 953 1,501 -37 % Tonale 199 953 -79 % 693 2,109 -67 % ALFA ROMEO 569 1,614 -65 % 2,316 4,778 -52 % STELLANTIS US 324,277 324,825 0 % 958,463 928,023 3 %

SOURCE Stellantis