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WKN: A2AFX9 | ISIN: SE0008040653 | Ticker-Symbol: 47H
Frankfurt
02.10.26 | 08:00
6,400 Euro
+0,31 % +0,020
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUMANA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUMANA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3806,52011:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2026 09:15 Uhr
141 Leser
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Humana AB: Humana appoints Jenny Karlsson as Business Area Manager of Humana Assistans

Humana AB has appointed Jenny Karlsson as acting Business Area Manager for Humana Assistans. Jenny Karlsson comes from the role of Deputy Business Area Manager and will assume her new role on November 7, 2026.

Jenny Karlsson has worked at Humana since 2010, first as a personal assistance manager within personal assistance and since April 2025 as deputy business area manager.

-Jenny has solid knowledge of the business and a broad network of contacts both within Humana and in the industry. It is a sign of organisational strength that we find an internal solution, and Jenny's experience and expertise will be an asset in the continued development of Humana Assistans, says Nathalie Boulas Nilsson, President and CEO of Humana.

-The last few intensive years have strengthened us and we are in a good place today. I look forward to leading the operations in to a new era and feel confident that we have the right team and good conditions to succeed, says Jenny Karlsson.

Jenny Karlsson succeeds Hans Holtz (former Dahlgren) and will assume her new role on November 7, 2026.

Humana is currently undergoing a public takeover process. Ambea (the acquirer) intends to divest Humana's Personal Assistance operations in Sweden as part of the strategic direction of the combined company.

For more information, please contact:
Ewelina Pettersson
Head of Investor Relations
073 074 79 12, ewelina.pettersson@humana.se

About Us
Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 22,000 employees in Sweden, Norway and Finland providing care for approximately 8,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision "Everyone is entitled to a good life". In 2025, Humana's net revenue was SEK 10,011m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: https://www.humanagroup.com/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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