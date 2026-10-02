Vitec Software Group AB: Vitec makes add-on acquisition of software company ZMartek Oy

On October 2, Vitec Software Group, through its subsidiary Vitec Tietomitta Oy, strengthens its position in Vertical Market Software by acquiring all shares in the Finnish software company ZMartek Oy. During the 2025 financial year, ZMartek Oy had sales of SEK 4 million.

ZMartek Oy develops and delivers an enterprise resource planning system for the recycling industry. Its Reccu solution is used by customers in waste-to-energy and landfill operations to manage load handling, weighing, transportation, pricing, and billing throughout Finland.

Following the add-on acquisition, ZMartek Oy will become part of the Vitec Tietomitta business unit, which provides waste management software in Finland.

The payment is in cash. The acquisition is expected to yield an immediate increase in earnings per share for Vitec. Consolidation will commence as of the acquisition date.

- ZMartek is a well-managed and profitable software company that complements our existing operations in the waste management sector. The company's software addresses the future needs we see in this vertical while contributing to a more sustainable society through more efficient use of resources. The acquisition will enable us to strengthen an existing business unit and offer the market a more comprehensive solution. We are pleased to welcome four new employees to the business unit Vitec Tietomitta, says Olle Backman, CEO and President of Vitec Software Group.

ZMartek was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tampere, Finland.

- It is important to us to have a long-term owner that truly understands our business and is committed to the continued development of both the company and its software. I am confident that, with Vitec Software Group as our new owner, we will be able to deliver even greater value to our customers, says Jarkko Hiukka, the CEO of ZMartek Oy.

For more information, please contact

Olle Backman, CEO and President, Vitec Software Group AB (publ)

olle.backman@vitecsoftware.com, +46 70 632 89 93

Patrik Fransson, Head of Investor Relations, Vitec Software Group AB (publ),

patrik.fransson@vitecsoftware.com, +46 76 942 85 97



About Vitec Software Group

Vitec is a leading provider of Vertical Software and has its origin and headquarters in Umeå, Sweden. Our products are developed to meet specific needs within various niche markets in society. The expertise of our employees, combined with our shared corporate culture and business model, enable continuous improvement and innovation. We grow through the successes of our business units, as well as through acquisitions. Everything we do is based on a long-term perspective. Because we are to rely on - today and tomorrow. Vitec has 1,870 employees, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and had net sales of SEK 3,633 million in 2025. Read more at vitecsoftware.com.