

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - The Irish Department of Defence has inked a deal with the French Direction Générale de l'Armement for the delivery of the Thales Ground Master 400 Alpha, or GM400?, and the Ground Master 200 Multi-Mission All-in-one, or GM200 MM/A, radars. The first deliveries are scheduled for 2027.



The GM400? is designed to fit into a 20-foot ISO container and is equipped with an integrated lifting system. This has a rapid deployment capacity with exceptional survivability.



The GM200 MM/A is a radar that simultaneously detects and tracks low to high-altitude targets. Transportable on a truck and deployable for operations in 15 minutes, it provides operators with crucial asset survivability.



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