BTS GROUP AB: BTS signs USD 12.8M AI enablement and implementation deal with leading, global company

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global consultancy specializing in strategy execution, change, and people development, has signed a USD 12.8M deal to provide AI enablement and implementation services on behalf of a leading, global company. The contract covers Q3 and Q4 2026, as well as Q1 2027, with the majority occurring in Q4 2026.

This deal is a result of BTS evolution to become the preferred partner for companies to develop a self-reliant, continually renewing AI culture and skillset.

"This win is a testament to our successful move into the large and growing market for supporting large companies in launching AI into their businesses. Our approach provides the alternative to outsourcing AI innovation, and instead, upskills the experts who know their business best - their own people" Jessica Skon, BTS CEO, states.

For more information, please contact:

Rodney Alfvén

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

Rodney.Alfven@bts.com

+46 72 235 05 15

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,100 professionals in 35 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS's services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For 40 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world's 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.