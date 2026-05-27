BTS GROUP AB (publ) was recently named to Selling Power's Top Sales Training Companies 2026 list for the fourth consecutive year.

This recognition highlights BTS's continued leadership in helping sales organizations perform in a time of disruption, where AI, shifting buyer expectations, and margin pressure are rewriting what effective selling looks like.

"This award really belongs to our clients, who challenge us every day to think differently about how people learn and grow. We're grateful for the trust they place in us, and it keeps us focused on what matters most: helping their teams perform when it counts." Eduardo Umanzor, Head of Sales and Marketing COE.

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company's unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.

The main criteria used when selecting the companies to include on the 2026 list of Top Sales Training Companies were:

Depth and breadth of sales training programs offered

Innovative offerings (sales training courses, sales methodology, or sales delivery methods)

Contributions to the sales training market

AI impacts and integrations

Strength of client satisfaction and overall client feedback

Selling Power's annual list is a go-to resource for CROs, sales enablement leaders, and commercial teams looking for partners who go beyond one-off training sessions, helping teams build lasting capabilities in a changing world.

The full 2026 list is available at www.sellingpower.com.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a consultancy specializing in the people side of strategy. For over three decades we've been designing powerful experiences that have a profound and lasting impact on businesses and their people. Our next-generation approach combines deep business knowledge with transformational development to help your people and your company evolve together and turn strategy into results.

BTS is a public company trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Meghan McGrath

Head of Marketing

meghan.mcgrath@bts.com

+1 (178) 153-0822