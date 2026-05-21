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WKN: 675796 | ISIN: SE0000805426 | Ticker-Symbol: BX1B
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 08:02
14,400 Euro
+3,00 % +0,420
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BTS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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BTS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,06017,12011:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 06:30 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BTS Group AB: BTS Group AB (publ) Interim report January - March 2026

BTS back to profitable growth

January 1 - March 31, 2026

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 602 (647). Growth adjusted for currency effects was 5%, whereof 2% was organic.
  • EBITA increased 5 % to MSEK 62 (59).
  • EBITA margin was 10.3 (9.1) %.
  • Profit after tax increased 4% to MSEK 26 (25).
  • Earnings per share increased 7% to SEK 1.42 (1.33).

"BTS is back to profitable growth, with our biggest unit, North America, returning to growth and 50 percent profit improvement. In North America, AI companies are increasingly turning to BTS as their partner of choice and our clients are recognizing that the key to applied AI advancement is a people and leadership issue - right in our sweet spot."

Jessica Skon, CEO of BTS Group AB

Outlook 2026

We estimate that the result (EBITA) for 2026 will be better than 2025.

FINANCIAL SUMMARYJan-MarJan-MarApr-MarJan-Dec
MSEK202620252025/20262025
Net sales 602 647 2,658 2 703
Growth adjusted for currency effects5%3%3%3%
EBITA 62 59 278 274
EBITA margin10.3%9.1%10.4%10.2%
EBIT 45 41 204 200
EBIT margin7.5%6.3%7.7%7.4%
Profit after tax 26 25 1331) 1331)
Cash flow from operating activities-2-58269213
Earnings per share, SEK2) 1.42 1.33 6.99 6.89
Net debt (+)/net cash (-)1-531-46
Number of employees (EOP)1,1273)1,1981,1273)1,139

1) The changes in U.S. tax legislation in 2025 had a positive effect on reported income tax 2025 of MSEK 14 in BTS's operations in North America.

2) Before and after dilution of shares.

3) Acquisitions during the year have brought in 21 new employees.

For more information, please contact:
Michael Wallin
Head of investor relations
BTS Group AB
michael.wallin@bts.com
+46-8-58 70 70 02
+46-708-78 80 19

This information is information that BTS Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 06:30 CEST on May 21, 2026.

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. BTS has about 1,100 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. BTS competes in both talent and HR consulting as well as the traditional consulting markets. BTS's services support a broad range of client challenges including top-to-bottom and on-demand leadership development, talent selection and readiness, strategy creation and strategy implementation, as well as culture and broad-scale change. For 40 years, BTS has been focused on the people-side of change and on powering better performance using proprietary simulation, learning, coaching, and assessment methodologies. We partner with nearly 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world's 100 largest global corporations.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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