enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical's First-in-Class enVVe System to Be Featured at The VEINS 2026 Innovation Summit as Company Advances Toward U.S. Pivotal Trial

Leading venous interventionalist Karen B. Garby, MD, DABVLM, RPhS, to present the enVVe System, a minimally invasive replacement venous valve currently being evaluated in a U.S. pivotal study

An estimated 3 million patients in the U.S. suffer from severe, deep venous insufficiency with no effective treatment

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno Medical" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company will present its investigational enVVe System at The VEINS 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The presentation will take place on Sunday, October 4, 2026 at the Blue Sky Breakfast consisting of a gathering of specialists focused on advances in venous and vascular disease. The presentation will be followed by panel discussion and Q&A session.

Earlier this year, the Company received FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval to initiate the TAVVE pivotal trial for the enVVe System, a first in class, non-surgical replacement venous valve. The Company expects enrollment in its TAVVE study to begin in Q4 of 2026.

Karen B. Garby, MD, DABVLM, RPhS, Director of Venous Intervention at Comprehensive Integrated Care, will present the enVVe System. Dr. Garby is an interventional radiologist with 20 years of experience and specializes in venous disease, including central and peripheral vein disease. She is board certified in radiology and completed her interventional radiology fellowship at Case Western. Dr. Garby also holds the Diplomate in Vein and Lymphatic Medicine designation and is a Registered Phlebology Sonographer.

"The VEINS 2026 Summit is an important opportunity to introduce the enVVe System to the world's leading venous specialists who treat patients with severe deep venous disease on a daily basis," said Rob Berman, Chief Executive Officer of enVVeno Medical. "For decades, physicians have lacked the ability to replace damaged valves which are the most frequent cause of severe deep venous insufficiency."

Severe, deep venous insufficiency affects approximately 3 million patients in the U.S. and remains one of the largest unmet needs in vascular medicine. As venous valves fail, patients often experience chronic pain, swelling, skin changes, recurrent venous leg ulcers and declining quality of life. Current treatment options primarily rely on lifelong compression therapy and wound care designed to manage symptoms rather than correct the underlying cause of disease.

The enVVe System, is a non-surgical replacement venous valve designed to restore one-way blood flow in the deep veins and directly address the underlying cause of chronic deep venous insufficiency."

For more information about The VEINS Summit, please visit the conference website here.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ: NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

NVNO@jtcir.com

(908) 824-0775

SOURCE: enVVeno Medical Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/envveno-medicals-first-in-class-envve-system-to-be-featured-at-the-veins-2026-innovat-1230198