

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of War announced that the U.S. Navy awarded $24.4 billion to Raytheon to accelerate production of the Standard Missile-6 (SM-6), a critical anti-air and anti-surface warfare munition.



This five-year agreement, with two additional option years, will drive faster production, increase manufacturing throughput, and deliver significant cost savings across the defense industrial base.



'Our mission is to ensure our warfighters never enter a fair fight,' said Michael P. Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment.



'This multi-year award locks in the magazine depth and lethal dominance our forces need to prevail, while demanding our industrial base produce at war-speed.'



This agreement, coupled with the recent Tomahawk weapon system award, provides the defense industry with the long-term predictability needed to expand workforce capacity and secure critical supply chains. Together, these strategic investments ensure our warfighters remain equipped with the advanced capabilities required to maintain global maritime superiority, the Pentagon said in a press release.



Raytheon, a leading global defense contractor and a major business unit of RTX Corporation, is already manufacturing SM-6 missiles for the U.S. Navy.



It was designed for extended-range anti-air warfare purposes, providing capability against fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, anti-ship cruise missiles in flight, both over sea and land, and terminal ballistic missile defense. It can also be used as a high-speed anti-ship missile.



SM-6 was used by the U.S. military in the war against Iran this year.



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