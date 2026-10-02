

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Friday said it delivered 486,532 vehicles in the third quarter, up from 480,126 vehicles in the second quarter but down from 497,099 vehicles a year ago.



Model 3/Y deliveries declined to 478,237 vehicles from 481,166 a year ago, while deliveries of other models fell to 8,295 vehicles from 15,933.



Production increased to 464,391 vehicles from 451,758 in the second quarter and 447,450 a year ago.



Model 3/Y production rose to 457,387 vehicles from 435,826 a year ago, while production of other models fell to 7,004 vehicles from 11,624.



On the Nasdaq, Tesla shares rose nearly 4% in morning trade at $367.28.



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