Verve Group Media SE: The registered office of Verve Group Media SE has been successfully relocated from Sweden to Ireland

Transfer of registered office to Ireland effective today, 2 October 2026; trading expected to resume on 5 October under new Irish ISIN IE000ZVY0XXX

Relocation provides access to a talent pool shaped by leading global technology companies and supports closer alignment with predominantly U.S.-based ad-tech peers, including a planned transition to USD reporting

Ireland becomes Verve's Home Member State, with major shareholding notification thresholds starting at 3% and every 1% thereafter

Dublin, 2 October 2026 - Verve Group Media SE ("Verve" or the "Company") (ISIN: IE000ZVY0XXX), a global leading mobile advertising intelligence company, today confirms that it has been registered with the Irish Companies Registration Office (the "ICRO") and that the relocation from Sweden to Ireland, as resolved upon at the Annual General Meeting held on 5 June 2026, has been completed.

As of today, Verve's registered office is at Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland, and its new registration number with the ICRO is 827346.

The Company has adopted the articles of association referred to in the proposal for the relocation from Sweden to Ireland. The articles of association are also available on the Company's website at: https://investors.verve.com/

The new Irish ISIN for the Company's shares will be IE000ZVY0XXX. As previously announced, trading in the new Irish ISIN will commence on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 5 October 2026.

The company's new Dublin headquarters already has 15 employees, with further growth planned, drawing on a talent pool shaped by leading global technology companies. The relocation also supports closer alignment with predominantly U.S.-based ad-tech peers and investors, including a planned transition to USD reporting, and provides optionality for a future U.S. listing of the Company's shares.

"Completing our relocation to Ireland marks an important milestone for Verve and the conclusion of a highly complex process," said Remco Westermann, CEO of Verve Group Media SE. "We have already brought together a strong team in Dublin across engineering and central headquarters functions, and we will continue to grow it. Ireland offers a talent pool with the experience and expertise to further strengthen our global team. At the same time, we are making it easier for international investors to understand Verve and compare us with our peers. Together, these steps strengthen our operational foundation and give us greater flexibility for our long-term capital markets development."

Home Member State - Transparency Directive

As of today, Verve hereby announces that its Home Member State is Ireland for the purposes of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 of Ireland (as amended), the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019 and the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC) (the "Transparency Directive").

Major Shareholding Notifications

As a result of Ireland becoming Verve's Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive, the rules on major shareholding notifications applicable to Verve's shareholders have changed.

The Swedish major shareholding notification regime no longer applies. As of today, Shareholders are required to notify the Company and the Central Bank of Ireland in accordance with the Transparency Directive (as implemented in Ireland) when the proportion of their shares or voting rights reaches, exceeds or falls below 3% and at every 1% increment thereafter (i.e. 4%, 5%, 6% and so on). This is a lower first notification threshold than the 5% under the previous Swedish regime, with tighter increments thereafter. No notifications are required solely as a result of the relocation to Ireland.

Shareholders are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the notification requirements under the Transparency Directive (as implemented in Ireland). Further details on the applicable rules can be found on the Central Bank of Ireland's website.

Following the relocation, the Company will continue to apply the Swedish Corporate Governance Code, as provided for in its new Constitution.

Legal Advisers

Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå acted as Swedish legal counsel and Arthur Cox LLP as Irish legal counsel to Verve in connection with the relocation.

Further information about Verve and its subsidiaries can be found at https://investors.verve.com/.

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of Investor Relations

+49 174 90 911 90

ingo.middelmenne@verve.com

Verve Group Media SE

Ten Earlsfort Terrace

Dublin 2, D02 T380

Ireland

About Verve

Verve Group is a global leading mobile advertising intelligence technology company, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission "Let's make media better." Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The Company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Thanks to its strong differentiation and execution, Verve has achieved a revenue CAGR of 32 percent over the past five years, reaching reported revenues of 551 million euros in 2025 at an adj. EBITDA margin of 22 percent. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Ireland (registration number 827346). Its shares, with the ISIN IE000ZVY0XXX, are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848XXX. The Company's certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.

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