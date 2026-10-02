NACON ANNOUNCES THE REVOLUTION 5 UNLIMITED, THE NEW HIGH-END CONTROLLER FOR PLAYSTATIXXX CONSOLES AND PC*

NACON today unveils the new REVOLUTION 5 UNLIMITED controller, an officially licensed PlayStation 5 asymmetric controller equipped with a built-in control screen, a charging dock, and TMR magnetic technology.

Lesquin (France), October 2 - NACON, a leading video game publisher and designer of premium gaming accessories, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of the Revolution 5 Unlimited (R5U), its new premium controller that is officially licensed for PS5 consoles. Building on the success of its Revolution range among competitive and professional players since 2016, the brand is reaching a new technological milestone today by unveiling its most advanced accessory yet for PlayStation 5 consoles and PC*. It is available for pre-order starting today on nacongaming.com.

Watch the Revolution 5 Unlimited announcement trailer https://youtu.be/bK1WUCRrhyo

The Revolution 5 Unlimited is the culmination of years of research and continuous feedback from the esports community and the most demanding competitive players. This new high-end asymmetric controller, officially licensed for PlayStation 5 consoles, includes major hardware innovations.

The built-in control screen - a world-first for an officially licensed PS5 controller - offers instant adjustments without ever leaving the game. Players can adjust audio mixing, joystick sensitivity, shortcut mapping, and manage controller system settings on the fly.

At the heart of the controller, TMR (Tunneling Magnetoresistance) magnetic technology makes its debut in NACON's lineup, to significantly improve reliability, while delivering surgical precision and reduced power consumption.

Built for competition, the R5U features micro-switch action buttons, Trigger Blockers with instant trigger technology to switch from an analog pull to an ultra-short click, as well as multiple remappable shortcut buttons. It also boasts advanced software features, such as the Shooter Pro Mode, which completely removes joystick dead zones to deliver enhanced responsiveness, precision, and performance.

The controller comes with comprehensive accessories, a storage case and a dedicated charging dock - for the first time at NACON for an officially licensed PS5 controller - allowing users to charge and connect their gear in one convenient place.

Designed to be highly versatile, it also includes:

- Triple connectivity compatible with PS5 console, PC*, and Android Smart TVs, supported by a dedicated mobile app (iOS/Android) for fine-tuning advanced settings.

- A dedicated PC mode offering ultra-low 1ms latency and advanced features via the mobile app (such as mapping shortcut keys, configuring gyroscopic controls, etc.).

"With the Revolution 5 Unlimited, NACON demonstrates its ability to set new standards in the competitive gaming peripherals segment. By combining a built-in control screen and TMR technology on an officially licensed PlayStation asymmetric controller, we are giving competitive and demanding players a state-of-the-art instrument, backed by years of expertise within the Group," says Yannick Allaert, Director of the Accessories Division at NACON.

The Revolution 5 Unlimited (R5U) is available for pre-order starting today at a suggested retail price of €199.99 / $229.99 / £179.99 on nacongaming.com.

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About NACON

NACON is a BIGBEN Group company founded in 2019 to optimize its strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON focuses 40 years of expertise on serving gamers. This new unified hub strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

"PlayStation Family Mark", "PlayStation", "PS5", and "PlayStation Shapes" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Manufactured and distributed under license by Sony Interactive Entertainment and its affiliates.

*PC compatibility not tested or endorsed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

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