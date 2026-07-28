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WKN: A2P0XB | ISIN: FR0013482791 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AW
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 18:54
0,160 Euro
+1,39 % +0,002
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NACON SA Chart 1 Jahr
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0,1550,15920:28
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 20:22 Uhr
49 Leser
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NACON: Postponement of the publication of the annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 and of the annual financial report 2025/2026

Lesquin, 28 July 2026, 19:00

Postponement of the publication of the annual financial statements
for the financial year ended 31 March 2026
and of the annual financial report 2025/2026

Lesquin, 28 July 2026 - Nacon (ISIN FR0013482791) (the "Company") today announces the postponement of the publication of its annual financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2026 and its 2025/2026 annual financial report. The audit and certification of the statutory and consolidated financial statements could not be finalised within the legal deadlines due to the additional audit procedures required by the judicial reorganisation proceedings ("redressement judiciaire") opened by judgment of the Lille Métropole Commercial Court (the "Court") dated 2 March 2026 for the benefit of the Company (the "Judicial Reorganisation Proceedings").

As part of its judicial reorganisation proceedings, the Company is actively conducting discussions with its main financial creditors to reach an agreement on the restructuring of its liabilities. This agreement must subsequently be submitted to the Court with a view to adopting a reorganization plan providing for the restructuring of its debt.

Consequently, and pending the conclusion of such an agreement with its creditors, the Company is unable to publish its annual financial report within the timeframe provided for in Article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code i.e., by 31 July 2026 at the latest. The publication of the Company's Universal Registration Document, which includes the annual financial report, will be postponed accordingly.

The Company is making every effort to publish its annual financial report at the earliest.

In addition, the Company will submit a request to the President of the Lille Métropole Commercial Court, pursuant to Articles L. 225-100 and R. 225-64 of the French Commercial Code, in order to obtain an extension, until 31 December 2026, of the deadline for holding the Annual General Meeting to approve the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2026.

The updated financial calendar, including in particular the publication dates of the annual financial report and the Universal Registration Document as well as the date of the General Meeting approving the accounts, will be released as soon as possible.

Upcoming events:

Q2 2026-2027 Sales: 26 October 2026, after market close



ABOUT NACON



IFRS REVENUE 2025/2026: €161.9 million









HEADCOUNT
More than 1,000 employees





INTERNATIONAL
23 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

NACON is a BIGBEN group company established in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON harnesses 30 years of expertise to serve players. This new unified division strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating unique new competitive advantages.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Indices: CAC Mid&Small
ISIN: FR0013482791; Reuters: NACON.PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP



CONTACT:
Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 00

Attachment

  • Nacon - CP 28.07.2026_English

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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