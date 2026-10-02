EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Other

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC"): Release of the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")



02-Oct-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Amundi Physical Metals plc

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AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Release of the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")

Dublin, October 1st, 2026

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:

- On October 2nd, 2026, the second Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 1st of October 2026.

This second Supplemental is available on the Amundi ETF website ( www.amundietf.com ).

Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and the second Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, at 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland, Dublin 2, Ireland.