EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Other
Amundi Physical Metals plc
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AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law
Release of the first Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "Supplemental")
Dublin, October 1st, 2026
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public:
- On October 2nd, 2026, the second Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 1st of October 2026.
This second Supplemental is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the annual report, the Base Prospectus and the second Supplemental request at the Issuer's registered office, at 3rd Floor, Waterloo Exchange, Waterloo Road, Dublin 4, D04 E5W7, Ireland, Dublin 2, Ireland.
End of Inside Information
02-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amundi Physical Metals plc
|2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
|2 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+33 (0)176338436
|E-mail:
|liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013416XXX
|WKN:
|A2UJK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; London, Amsterdam, Milan (Euronext), Paris
|LEI Code:
|635400OKXTE2YQC92T76
|EQS News ID:
|2409778
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2409778 02-Oct-2026 CET/CEST