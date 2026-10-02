

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Friday, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MRSH) announced that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Accel Holdings, a diversified independent insurance and advisory firm based in Waverly, Iowa. Accel will operate within Marsh Agency. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.



The acquisition strengthens Marsh Agency's presence in Iowa and adds retirement, wealth management, and agribusiness expertise to its existing services. All Accel employees have joined Marsh Agency and will continue working from their current locations.



On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.99 percent down at $170.15.



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