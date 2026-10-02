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MI

WKN: A42G5C | ISIN: US5949604038 | Ticker-Symbol: X32
NASDAQ
02.10.26 | 19:35
1,470 US-Dollar
-2,00 % -0,030
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROVISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROVISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00007:30
ACCESS Newswire
02.10.2026 19:14 Uhr
153 Leser
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MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Updates Start Time for Video Session & Business Update on October 7, 2026

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, and automotive applications, today provided an updated time for its previously announced video-enabled discussion and business update hosted by Company leadership on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The session will now begin at 4:00 PM ET. The live, virtual event will be held via video conference and webcast.

MicroVision invites shareholders, customers, partners, and other stakeholders to join this session with the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Glen DeVos; Chief Financial Officer, Christine Chambers; and Chief Commercial Officer, James Byun. The event will include introductory remarks, followed by an update on commercial progress, revenue and operating expense expectations, and business outlook. Investors may pose questions to management during the live session, which will be addressed on the Company's third quarter 2026 earnings call.

The live video conference and webcast can be accessed via the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson - For MicroVision
heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com
(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/microvision-updates-start-time-for-video-session-and-business-upd-1231803

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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