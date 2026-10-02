Paysafe Envision Formula E Team launches its new Season 13 livery in Jacksonville, Florida, home to new title partner Paysafe's US headquarters

Sticking to the team's now-iconic green, the Season 13 livery introduces a refreshed look for the newly named Paysafe Envision Formula E Team, bringing together the team's distinctive racing identity with the colours and visual identity of new title partner, global payments leader Paysafe.

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The Paysafe Envision Racing Formula E Team car, with photos captured in front of the space complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida

The launch was held in Jacksonville, Florida, the US home to new title partner Paysafe. With new images captured at the space launch complex in Cape Canaveral, the team saw this as the ideal setting to launch a new era, tying the moment to the spirit of innovation and engineering ambition that define rocket launches themselves.

The new livery also reflects the team's recently announced title partnership with Paysafe, bringing together one of Formula E's most successful teams with a global payments leader that serves millions of consumers across gaming, entertainment and e-commerce. The new look represents a shared ambition to reach new global audiences and create new ways for fans to engage with the team through motorsport, gaming, technology and digital experiences.

Designed around the sleek, aggressive lines of Formula E's all-new GEN4 car, the refreshed livery introduces a bold new three-color design featuring blue, white and green, creating a faster, more dynamic look that enhances the car's speed, presence and distinctive identity, particularly when in motion.

Developed for the next generation of electric racing, the GEN4 car represents a significant step forward in performance and technology. With up to 450kW of power in race mode, 600kW in Attack Mode and 700kW of regenerative capability, the new car will push the boundaries of electric motorsport further than ever before.

The GEN4 car delivers more than 612bhp in race mode and over 815bhp in Attack Mode, while its 700kW regenerative capability is equivalent to more than 951bhp. Energy capacity has also increased to 55kWh, up 43% compared to Gen3, while permanent all-wheel drive represents another major step forward for Formula E.

The combination of increased power, greater energy capacity, all-wheel drive and advanced aerodynamic development will deliver a new level of performance and create fresh opportunities for drivers and teams to push the limits on track.

Franz Jung, VP of Envision Energy and CEO and Chairman of the Board of Paysafe Envision Formula E Team, said:

"Season 13 marks the beginning of a really exciting new chapter for the team. We have a new name, new drivers, a new generation of Formula E car and a fantastic new partnership with Paysafe, so there is a real sense of momentum around the team. The livery brings all of that together. The green remains such an important part of our identity, but we've introduced the Paysafe colours to give the car a fresh look for this new era. We're really proud of how it has come together and can't wait to see it on track."

Paysafe Envision Formula E Team enters Season 13 as one of the most successful teams in Formula E history, having won the Teams' World Championship in Season 9 and is the second-highest points scorer of all-time.

The arrival of GEN4, alongside the team's refreshed identity, new title partnership and driver line-up, represents the start of an exciting new chapter as Paysafe Envision Formula E Team. Beyond the car itself, Paysafe and Envision Racing are working together to develop new fan experiences, gaming and esports activations, merchandise opportunities, exclusive content and race-weekend experiences designed to bring fans closer to the action and grow engagement around the world. Further details will be announced during the season.

Bruce Lowthers, CEO and Executive Director of Paysafe, said:

"Florida has been home to Paysafe's US operations for years, so there's something fitting about launching this new era of our partnership right here and doing it in Jacksonville and filming the new car against the backdrop of the space launch complex felt like the right way to mark it. Innovation is at the heart of what Paysafe stands for, and that's exactly what this livery, and this partnership, represent. We can't wait to see the car on track."

The team will now turn its attention to the final preparations for Season 13, with the GEN4 car set to begin its competitive journey as Formula E enters a new era of electric racing.

Season 13 gets underway in Madrid for pre-season testing, with the championship set to visit some of the world's most iconic cities throughout the 2026/27 campaign.

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Contacts:

Nilce Piccinini

Senior Director, Global Communications

nilce.piccinini@paysafe.com

+1 281 895 5954

Paysafe Press Office

PR@Paysafe.com