Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (FSE: TK6) (OTC Pink: FUAPF) ("GCAC" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to its news release issued September 17, 2026, the Company has closed the first tranche of its Private Placement and will issue 41,000,000 Units @ $0.005 per Unit for gross proceeds of CAD$205,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant). Each Warrant is exercisable at $0.05 per Share for two years from closing (Expiry date: October 2, 2028).

Proceeds will be used for general working capital in order to further the Company's goals and objectives.

Closing of the Private Placement transaction, in one or more tranches, is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The first tranche Units are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period expiring on February 3, 2027.

ABOUT GLOBAL COMPLIANCE APPLICATIONS CORP.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. is a technology company focused on compliance, onboarding, wallet technology and data-integrity solutions for regulated industries. Its Efixii technology utilizes Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain infrastructure to support data verification, compliance applications and scalable commercial use cases. The Company's strategy includes developing a regulated financial and compliance network connecting participants such as Money Services Businesses, Financial Service Providers and Virtual Asset Service Providers.

For more information regarding the Company, investors may review GCAC's public disclosure profile on SEDAR+ and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ryan Gibson"

Ryan Gibson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Global Compliance Applications Corp.

Forward Looking Information. Although management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

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