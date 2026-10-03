Mitteilung der Photon Energy N.V.: Photon Energy Group announces the appointment of Andrej Horansky as new CFO; Stanislav Zeman assumes COO positionThe Management Board of Photon Energy N.V. (the "Company" or the "Group") announces that, with effect from 1 October 2026, Andrej Horansky has assumed the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Group. Andrej Horansky had already served as Group CFO from March to May 2023 but resigned for personal reasons at the time. Andrej Horánsky is an experienced finance executive and transformation leader with more than twenty years of international experience in financial management, corporate restructuring, business transformation, treasury, capital markets and governance. Throughout his career, he has held senior executive positions across the regulated and capital/asset-intensive industries - financial services (insurance & banking), commodity trading and utilities, industrial and renewable energy sectors. Prior to assuming the role of CFO, Andrej Horansky served as founder and principal of the FINAIDED advisory platform, providing interim CFO and transformation leadership services to private equity investors, family offices and corporate boards across ...

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