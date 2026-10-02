Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Fitch upgrades Sveafastigheter's rating to BBB; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sveafastigheter's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating to BBB from BBB-. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.

The rating action follows the completion of the merger between Sveafastigheter and KlaraBo, as well as the measures undertaken to extend the company's debt maturity profile.

"We are pleased with Fitch's decision to upgrade Sveafastigheter's ratings to BBB with a Stable Outlook. The upgrade confirms the strategic benefits of the merger with KlaraBo and the stronger financial platform we have created. With a higher share of income-producing properties, improved access to the capital markets and a strengthened capital structure, we are well positioned to continue creating long-term value," says Erik Hävermark, CEO of Sveafastigheter.

When the merger with KlaraBo was announced on 18 May 2026, Fitch placed Sveafastigheter on Rating Watch Positive, citing the expected positive effects of the transaction. The upgrade now realized confirms those expectations and reflects the stronger credit profile of the combined company.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Gedin, Head of Communication and Investor Relations, Sveafastigheter

ir@sveafastigheter.se



About Sveafastigheter

Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.