Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 03.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Lizenz, über die niemand spricht, und warum Wettbewerber keine bekommen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
SV

WKN: A42KP7 | ISIN: SE0029856053 | Ticker-Symbol: 0080
Frankfurt
02.10.26 | 15:25
2,745 Euro
+0,37 % +0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SVEAFASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SVEAFASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.10.2026 18:20 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sveafastigheter AB (publ): Fitch upgrades Sveafastigheter's rating to BBB; Outlook Stable

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sveafastigheter's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt rating to BBB from BBB-. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable.

The rating action follows the completion of the merger between Sveafastigheter and KlaraBo, as well as the measures undertaken to extend the company's debt maturity profile.

"We are pleased with Fitch's decision to upgrade Sveafastigheter's ratings to BBB with a Stable Outlook. The upgrade confirms the strategic benefits of the merger with KlaraBo and the stronger financial platform we have created. With a higher share of income-producing properties, improved access to the capital markets and a strengthened capital structure, we are well positioned to continue creating long-term value," says Erik Hävermark, CEO of Sveafastigheter.

When the merger with KlaraBo was announced on 18 May 2026, Fitch placed Sveafastigheter on Rating Watch Positive, citing the expected positive effects of the transaction. The upgrade now realized confirms those expectations and reflects the stronger credit profile of the combined company.

For further information, please contact:
Joel Gedin, Head of Communication and Investor Relations, Sveafastigheter
ir@sveafastigheter.se

About Sveafastigheter
Sveafastigheter owns, manages and develops people's homes. The property portfolio consists of a wide range of rental apartments in growth regions in Sweden. The buildings are managed and developed with a local presence and commitment. Sveafastigheter develops and builds new sustainable housing where the demand for housing is the greatest.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.