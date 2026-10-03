Chery Group: FREELANDER Sets Out Its International Roadmap with a Phased Expansion from the Middle East

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER outlined its international market expansion roadmap at its Global Brand Launch at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2026. With the Middle East as its strategic starting point and the UAE as its first international market, the brand will initially focus on left-hand drive markets, including the Middle East and North Africa, before expanding into right-hand drive markets, prioritising Australia and New Zealand, and then European markets.

Distinguished guests join the official group photo at the FREELANDER Global Brand Launch

The roadmap brings together product readiness, dealer network development and local operations as FREELANDER builds its international presence as a standalone global brand.

Building from the UAE across the Middle East and North Africa

FREELANDER's international roll-out begins with left-hand drive markets. The brand has established dealer partnerships with Al Tayer Motors and Premier Motors in the UAE, covering Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Abu Dhabi respectively. These partnerships lay the foundations for its local sales and service network. Registration of interest in FREELANDER 8 is now open in the UAE, with product launch and delivery plans to be announced through official brand channels and local partners.

In the fourth quarter of 2026, FREELANDER plans to advance dealer network development in other markets across the Middle East and North Africa, including Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan and Egypt. Expansion into further left-hand drive markets will continue in 2027.

The choice of the Middle East as the starting point reflects both the brand's positioning and local customer needs. From urban commuting and family journeys to desert exploration, customers expect comfort, intelligent technology and all-terrain capability from their vehicles. High temperatures, dust and demanding road conditions have also played an important role in FREELANDER 8's development and validation. Its air-conditioning system, Sand Mode and locally relevant cabin features reflect an approach that incorporates regional requirements from the product development stage.

Expanding into right-hand drive markets with Australia and New Zealand as priorities

Building on its left-hand drive market roll-out, FREELANDER's second phase will focus on right-hand drive markets, with Australia and New Zealand as its priorities. Further markets will be announced as plans are confirmed.

FREELANDER 8, the brand's first strategic model

The combination of urban life, long-distance travel and outdoor exploration in Australia and New Zealand aligns with FREELANDER's focus on premium quality, everyday comfort and all-terrain capability. The development of right-hand drive products and local partner networks will extend the brand's reach to more international customers.

Entering European markets followed by the UK and Ireland

In the third phase, FREELANDER plans to introduce products meeting European regulatory requirements into markets including Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Spain, before expanding further into the United Kingdom and Ireland.

This phase will bring the brand's British design heritage and intelligent technology to more European customers. Market entry dates, product specifications and sales arrangements will be announced individually as local plans progress.

Supporting long-term growth through global engineering and local service

FREELANDER's market expansion is supported by product development for international markets. Left-hand drive, right-hand drive and European regulatory requirements are considered from the outset, alongside development and validation for different climates, road conditions and customer needs.

Dealer networks, local teams and customer service capabilities will develop alongside the market roll-out. As Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, emphasised at the launch, commitment "only becomes real when it is delivered locally - through people, partners and service."

Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, presents the Middle East as FREELANDER's strategic starting point at the FREELANDER Global Brand Launch

From the UAE to the wider Middle East and North Africa, Australia and New Zealand, and Europe, FREELANDER is building its international presence through a clear, phased roadmap. As products and local sales and service networks develop, the brand will bring its Beyond the Legend vision to more markets, turning British design heritage, intelligent technology and all-terrain capability into experiences for customers worldwide.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub that leads its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Vincent CHEN

freelander.international@mychery.com

https://www.cheryinternational.com/

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