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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
02.10.26 | 14:08
2,800 Euro
+2,19 % +0,060
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6802,80013:04
2,7002,78002.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.10.2026 14:34 Uhr
231 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chery Group: Beyond the Legend: Five Highlights from FREELANDER's Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi

SHANGHAI, Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following its Global Brand Launch at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi on 29 September, FREELANDER is looking back at five highlights of the event. Held under the theme Beyond the Legend, the launch marked a new chapter for FREELANDER as an independent global brand, unveiling its brand positioning, global vision and strategy, and its first strategic model, FREELANDER 8.

Image 1

A New Global Chapter, Beyond the Legend

First introduced in 1997, Freelander brought everyday comfort and authentic all-terrain capability together. Today, FREELANDER builds on these foundations as an independent global brand, positioned as a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand. Beyond the Legend carries this story into its next chapter - taking the spirit of FREELANDER's heritage forward through intelligent innovation, distinctive design and a broader vision for the future.

FREELANDER 8, Built for the World

At the centre of the event was the international left-hand-drive variant of FREELANDER 8, making its first appearance in the Middle East. Developed with diverse international markets in mind, the brand's first strategic nameplate combines British design heritage with signature details such as the Castle-Style Body Design and Iconic Triangle Window, alongside a cabin finished in Premium Nappa Leather and Selected Ayous Wood Veneer. Its appearance in Abu Dhabi showcased a vehicle conceived for customers around the world.

Intelligence with Local Understanding

For customers in the Middle East, intelligence is also about technology that responds to local lifestyles and environmental conditions. At the launch, FREELANDER revealed the Middle East-exclusive features and regional tuning developed for FREELANDER 8, shaped around the needs of customers in the region and the demands of its climate.

The Technology Behind All-Terrain Capability

The launch took audiences behind the engineering that underpins the all-terrain capability of FREELANDER 8. At its core is i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System), which integrates 9 terrain modes. In Smart Mode, the system continuously monitors driving conditions and automatically switches to the optimal driving mode in real time. At the launch, i-ATS was showcased alongside the vehicle's dual-motor all-wheel drive and all-terrain functions including Tank Turn, Crawl Control and Hill Descent Control, with the brand's engineering experts offering deeper insights into how these systems work together.

Image 2

A Global Journey Beginning in the Middle East

The Middle East is FREELANDER's strategic starting point, and the UAE is its first international market. FREELANDER has confirmed dealer partnerships with Al Tayer Motors for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Premier Motors for Abu Dhabi. On 29 September, the brand outlined its market expansion, regional partnerships and network development as the next phase of its global journey began in Abu Dhabi.

Together, these five highlights recap what audiences experienced when FREELANDER went Beyond the Legend in Abu Dhabi.

About FREELANDER
FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by Jaguar Land Rover and Chery, with JLR leading the design, while Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Vincent CHEN
freelander.international@mychery.com
https://www.cheryinternational.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65107f89-3be7-410b-823d-79919a3f3b5b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f62ef6f0-228e-42ff-bf68-fe45255899c1


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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